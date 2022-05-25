ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Looking Back: 1946-Irrigation comes to Jefferson County

By Madras Pioneer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

1972: Boat manufacturing moves into Culver 1997: Kah-Nee-Ta Village opens pool

100 YEARS AGO

May 25, 1922

Henry White, a Blackfoot Indian graduate of Carlisle, guard on the Carlisle eleven in 1917, and member of the 91st division, must serve a 30-day jail sentence and pay a fine of $50 on a charge of disorderly conduct. City Recorder Ross Fanrham ruled this morning when White pleaded guilty.

White, who had been in Bend for the past two weeks, was arrested when Billy Pan Quick, Paiute, arrived in the city in quest of his wife, who had accompanied White to Bend from the Warm Springs Reservation, he told police. White was picked up a few minutes later, and before long Grace Quick, graduate of the Chemawa school, was at the jail to find out how it happened.

Questioned as to his amours, White admitted bringing Grace to Bend from the reservation. Didn't you know it was wrong to take another man's wife? Police Chief Willard Huston asked him.

Huston talked over long distance with Superintendent Babcock at Warm Springs and was told that White had recently been put out of the reservation after he had threatened to shoot a man.

Pan Quick left with his wife for Warm Springs this afternoon. — Bend Bulletin.

75 YEARS AGO

May 23, 1946

Goodrich W. Lineweaver, who last Saturday, after he had crowned Queen Evelyn Kelley, had partaken of the sumptuous lunch served by Mrs. J.W. Moss and her aides at the officer's mess at the Madras airbase, delivered one of the highlight speeches at the ceremonies on the Rodman farm. Mr. Lineweaver, whose talk was broadcast over KALE, said:

In starting irrigation service on the North Unit of the Deschutes federal reclamation project, we are today bringing I the first of the postwar reclamation projects that form a program that looks to the comprehensive development of all western water resources.

Today is also an important milestone in the development of Central Oregon. You people of this area can well be proud of your part in bringing about that development. I am sure that throughout the coming years the crops produced and the homes and communities created here will have a wide influence in the increasing prosperity throughout the Central Oregon area and in the trade centers extending to Portland and beyond.

Secretary of the Interior J.A. Krug and Commissioner of Reclamation Michael W. Straus were keenly desious of being here in Madras for this significant ceremony of the beginning of the water delivery to the first 23,000 acres in the North Unit of the Deschutes federal reclamation project. Unfortunately, pressing business of immediate urgency demands that they remain in the nation's capitol at this time. Therefore, they have requested me to deliver to you their personal messages. Secretary Krug sends this message:

"I congratulate the Jefferson Water Conservancy district o the completion of the first stage of its development with the initiation of irrigation service. The Central Oregon basin is an area of great promise which now will be fulfilled by the prosperous settlement and the full production on the irrigated lands of the Deschutes project. This year and next, 50,000 acres will be converted into new irrigation arms. That is an immediate and very important contribution by this reclamation project to the local and national program for assisting veterans establishing themselves in prosperous civilian enterprises. I am proud that the bureau of reclamation, working with the Jefferson Water Conservancy district, has created the basis for that new wealth. You have my good wishes and assurance that the department of the interior continues to be ready to assist you in development of this project."

Commissioner of reclamation Michael W. Straus directed me to carry to you the following statement:

"For more than a generation, forward-looking Oregonians have worked with the engineers of the bureau of reclamation in planning the Deschutes project. Today, you have the tangible evidence of their wisdom and foresight. Water now is flowing down canals and will be delivered to the first 23,000 acres of the 50,000 acres of new irrigated land on the North Unit of the Deschutes federal reclamation project. The job, however, is not yet over. But remember that water in the ditch is only the beginning. The west is littered with the wreckage of irrigation projects that were ill-conceived or which were not operated intelligently to place the farmer on a sound economic base. It is your responsibility to see that the Deschutes project succeeds. We have faith that the bureau of reclamation will continue to work with you."

Construction of this project was started during the depression period of unemployment when new reclamation development depended on farsighted confidence I the future of the west. The construction has been continued through the war when the utmost ingenuity and perseverance have been required in order to secure the men, materials, and equipment needed to keep the work going.

With irrigation water now flowing down the north canal and onto the project land, the first milestone is passed. The main work is, however, still ahead. The main work is to develop the project land to bring it into full production, to create on it the homes and to develop the market outlets and other service facilities that are required for prosperous development. These are the tasks that are primarily the responsibility of the settlers of this project, most of whom will be veterans. The bureau of reclamation is fully conscious that its work does not cease with construction of the project works and delivery of water through the canals and laterals. The bureau will work with you and with the State college and other agencies of the state of Oregon in bringing these lands into full production. By that means only will the project become successful in providing livelihood and farm homes for the settlers, and in fulfilling its repayment obligations to the government.

You people in the Jefferson Water Conservancy district and we in the bureau of reclamation and the department of the interior are confident that this project will be outstandingly successful. You have our congratulations and sincere good wishes.

50 YEARS AGO

May 25, 1972

Bramco Inc., a Canby corporation which manufactures fiberglass boats marketed under the P-14 and Seaswirl brands, will open a plant for the manufacture of boats in Culver, Jack McBride, manager of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, said Monday.

Bob Trent, president of the corporation, said that the Culver plant will employ some 60 persons. This figure could later increase, he said.

The boat manufacturing plant will be located in the Spada warehouse, which is owned by Norman Weigand.

No date for the move to the Culver factory has been set, Trent said.

Negotiations related to the move of the Canby plant to Culver have been underway for several weeks. Trent said that negotiations began when McBride called on him to discuss the possibility of a shift of the corporation's operation to the Culver area.

Nearness to Lake Billy Chinook was one of the factors involved in the decision to move, as was the availability of space for expansion.

McBride said that Trent had also been concerned about flooding of the plant at the Canby site. The Chamber manager said that one flood had resulted in heavy damage to the Bramco plant.

25 YEARS AGO

May 28, 1997

The swimming pool and campgrounds at the Kah-Nee-Ta Village are now open again, a little more than a year after the 1996 flood wiped out much of the Village.

Last week, a traditional blessing ceremony, an historical presentation, ribbon-cutting, and other events marked the official reopening of the pool and campground.

The Olympic-sized swimming pool now has a 150-foot slide. Other facilities at the Village include 20 teepees, a storytelling circle, 48 sites for RVs, and 30 rental rooms. A state-of-the-art health and fitness spa will come on line in late June.

Horseshoes, half-court basketball, volleyball and bicycle rentals will be offered at the Village within a few weeks. A convenience store and vendor area will open later this summer.

