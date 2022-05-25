This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 60,726 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,178 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Johnson City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Unicoi County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,197 confirmed infections in Unicoi County, or 29,229 for every 100,000 people.

Though Unicoi County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Johnson City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 540 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Unicoi County, above the 461 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Unicoi County, TN 29,229 5,197 540 96 2 Carter County, TN 29,382 16,569 596 336 3 Washington County, TN 30,664 38,960 390 495

