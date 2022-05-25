ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fpWK0c400 To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 127,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,893 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wyoming County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,343 confirmed infections in Wyoming County, or 19,367 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wyoming County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Scranton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 384 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wyoming County, below the 405 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wyoming County, PA 19,367 5,343 384 106
2 Lackawanna County, PA 21,694 45,872 367 777
3 Luzerne County, PA 23,997 76,284 432 1,372

