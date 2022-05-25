This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 97,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,087 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lubbock than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lynn County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,559 confirmed infections in Lynn County, or 26,842 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lynn County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lubbock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 654 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lynn County, above the 452 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lynn County, TX 26,842 1,559 654 38 2 Lubbock County, TX 31,145 93,887 442 1,331 3 Crosby County, TX 32,315 1,894 768 45

