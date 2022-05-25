ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fpWJx8700 To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 97,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,087 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lubbock than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lynn County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,559 confirmed infections in Lynn County, or 26,842 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lynn County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lubbock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 654 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lynn County, above the 452 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lynn County, TX 26,842 1,559 654 38
2 Lubbock County, TX 31,145 93,887 442 1,331
3 Crosby County, TX 32,315 1,894 768 45

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Lubbock, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock County, TX
Government
Lubbock County, TX
Health
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Lynn County, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Lubbock Metropolitan Area#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy