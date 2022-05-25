This Is the County in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 37,493 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,225 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Idaho Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Butte County in Idaho has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 476 confirmed infections in Butte County, or 18,294 for every 100,000 people.

Though Butte County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Idaho Falls metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 346 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Butte County, above the 252 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Idaho Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Butte County, ID 18,294 476 346 9 2 Jefferson County, ID 21,628 6,049 232 65 3 Bonneville County, ID 27,552 30,968 254 286

