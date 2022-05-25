This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 245,363 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,289 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tolland County in Connecticut has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,534 confirmed infections in Tolland County, or 14,897 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tolland County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hartford metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 182 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tolland County, below the 324 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Tolland County, CT 14,897 22,534 182 275 2 Middlesex County, CT 19,023 31,077 295 482 3 Hartford County, CT 21,431 191,752 353 3,158

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .