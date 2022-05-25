This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 42,075 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,959 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Rapid City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Custer County in South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,040 confirmed infections in Custer County, or 23,796 for every 100,000 people.

Though Custer County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rapid City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 303 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Custer County, compared to 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Custer County, SD 23,796 2,040 303 26 2 Meade County, SD 25,729 7,056 233 64 3 Pennington County, SD 30,175 32,979 315 344

