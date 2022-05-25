This Is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 41,488 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,386 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,591 confirmed infections in Grundy County, or 20,995 for every 100,000 people.

Though Grundy County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Waterloo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 357 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grundy County, compared to 357 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Grundy County, IA 20,995 2,591 357 44 2 Bremer County, IA 22,553 5,589 331 82 3 Black Hawk County, IA 25,042 33,308 362 481

