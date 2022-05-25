This Is the County in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 82,217,041 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 147,430 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,384 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,130 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Toledo, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lucas County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 104,600 confirmed infections in Lucas County, or 24,192 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lucas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Toledo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 328 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lucas County, compared to 323 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 23, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lucas County, OH 24,192 104,600 328 1,420 2 Fulton County, OH 24,794 10,489 425 180 3 Wood County, OH 24,890 32,341 273 355

