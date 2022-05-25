Yes, You Can Make Real Wine at Home With Your Instant Pot

Feast your eyes on one of the biggest discounts we've found yet for Memorial Day Weekend. If you like home-cooked meals but don't totally love the cooking part, you might be a good candidate for a smart oven, specifically the Tovala smart oven, since it's designed to cook preassembled meals to perfection with just the scan of a bar code. The Tovala is a hybrid convection and steam oven and the company sells meals engineered to be cooked in it. But you can use it to make anything you want, of course. The fancy Wi-Fi-connected countertop oven is normally $299, but if your buy it now and order six weeks' worth of Tovala meals, you'll get the intelligent oven at a massively discounted $49.

