ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New state superintendent hiring raises questions about process, but the charter lobby is pleased

By Denis Smith
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eckzU_0fpWHxCX00

Stock image from Pixabay.

At its May meeting, the State Board of Education voted to employ Steve Dackin as Ohio’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction. But the hiring of the veteran school administrator has raised some concerns that require further reflection.

The state board’s decision occurred in the middle of National Charter Schools Week and prompted questions about the processes used in the appointment and the search that led up to the board’s action.

To those familiar with the behavior of some charter school boards, where the members are usually hand-picked by the school’s operating company and where tales of conflicts of interest and self-dealing are legion, the state board’s action will need to be more closely examined lest it acquire the same reputation of so many conflicted charter school boards.

In covering the search process and appointment of a new state superintendent of schools, the Cleveland Plain Dealer summarized the situation succinctly:

“Steve Dackin was vice president of the State Board of Education and led the search for a vacant superintendent position before resigning and applying for the job three days later. The deadline to apply was the following day.”

You don’t have to read that Plain Dealer paragraph again to realize there was something wrong in the practices of a state board that allowed a board member to conduct the search for a superintendent, resign so that he could apply at the deadline for the position, add his resume to those already received from other candidates, and then months later be hired for the very position he oversaw as vice president of the board and head of the search committee that was charged with filling the position.

If a public board is concerned about optics, its actions might demonstrate that in addition to suffering from myopia, it’s also tone deaf as shown by its hiring of the new state superintendent.

Catherine Turcer, who directs Common Cause Ohio , an organization which promotes “transparency and accountability in government,” also examined the process that led up to Dackin’s candidacy and had concerns.

“The thing that’s important about this is that we have as much transparency as possible so that we can understand what happened and whether he was attempting to get himself the job inappropriately,” she said. “Right now, we have a lot of questions and things look odd. It’s not enough to do the pro forma, ‘I put my resignation in before I applied.’ You dotted one ‘i’ but what about all the ‘t’s?’ she told the Plain Dealer .

The appointment of a new state superintendent during National Charter Schools Week drew praise from the state charter school lobby, including kind words from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute , an organization that promotes these publicly funded, privately operated, underregulated entities and, like the schools it promotes, is conflicted in its purposes. That makes Fordham a comfortable and perfect fit in the midst of charter world.

The conflict that is Fordham was described last year in the Ohio Capital Journal. Fordham serves simultaneously as a charter school authorizer, promoter, and so-called “think tank,” crafting studies that unsurprisingly promote public school privatization, which it calls school choice. But with all of its “think tank” research, apparently Fordham hasn’t studied one of the major design flaws in charter schools.

That flaw doesn’t allow the democratic election of board members by qualified voters in a community. Instead, in many instances we have seen self-dealing by hand-picked board members, conflicts-of-interest by operators, and all of the ethical issues that surround organizations that are not fully transparent in their operations.

The most classic example of this was seen several years ago, where the chairman of a charter school board was also a part-owner of the company which owned the building where the school was located. The school made an overpayment of $478,000 to the company without any board approval. A number of individuals associated with the charter school were indicted, including the school founder, his wife and brother, the board chairman and school treasurer.

Which brings us back to the recent action of the State Board of Education in choosing a new state superintendent.

Because of a history of scandal in the state charter school industry, where more than $1 billion in public funds alone went to ECOT in the largest online charter school scandal in the country, and where the wreckage of more than 300 closed Ohio charters have further depleted the state treasury due to lax oversight caused by few controls, the State Board of Education itself should not be acting like a challenged and conflicted charter school board with few rules, policies, or any sense of institutional memory.

Moreover, the enthusiasm for Dackin’s appointment expressed by the charter school industry and the Fordham Institute should also raise even more concerns.

As someone who has experience in providing oversight of charter schools as well as service on non-profit boards, it is my view that the processes used in the Dackin appointment are troublesome. For example, some boards have policies that require at least a one-year separation by a board member before applying for employment with the organization. Such a board policy protects an organization and lessens the possibility of a conflict or self-dealing situation by any member.

And what about the State Board of Education? Why isn’t there policy which prohibits the employment of a former board member for an extended period of time after separation from the board? For that matter, are there any state boards that have a “time-out” policy before a board or advisory committee member seeks employment?

The Ohio Ethics Commission and its three-page review of the situation before the state board’s hiring of the new superintendent was, to put it mildly, inadequate for the circumstances in the Dackin situation. The appearance of a conflict of interest or any ethical question related to actions that employ past board members recently separated from a public board should be a serious issue.

There is no doubt that the State Board of Education can do better at policy formulation and practice. So too can the Ohio Ethics Commission, which should start a discussion about strengthening its guidelines to go beyond minimalist interpretations of statute and offer more robust models to boards and public agencies that promote greater transparency and accountability.

After all, a state public board by its actions should not mimic charter school boards that love to receive public money but hate regulation.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post New state superintendent hiring raises questions about process, but the charter lobby is pleased appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court

A federal district court, in a 2-1 decision Friday, implemented Ohio state Senate and House district maps for the 2022 election that have twice been declared unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders by the Ohio Supreme Court. Also in a 2-1 decision, in April, the judges representing the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern […] The post Federal court implements Statehouse maps twice declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Attorney general candidate files criminal complaint against Ohio GOP redistricting commissioners

Democratic state Rep. Jeff Crossman announced Thursday his filing of a criminal complaint asking the Ohio State Highway Patrol to investigate Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for dereliction of duty. Crossman, the Democratic nominee for attorney general this November, said the GOP commissioners had “recklessly failed to perform a duty expressly imposed by […] The post Attorney general candidate files criminal complaint against Ohio GOP redistricting commissioners appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court majority rejects partisan Statehouse redistricting maps for fifth time

Ohio House and Senate district maps previously passed by Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission and previously ruled unconstitutional remain invalid, a bipartisan 4-3 majority on the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Declining to hold commissioners in contempt, the court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission be reconstituted to draft and adopt new General Assembly […] The post Bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court majority rejects partisan Statehouse redistricting maps for fifth time appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Analysis: Trump tipped primary to Vance, DeWine has problems with Rs

A pre-primary poll designed by six political scientists and the actual results of the election seem to show that former President Donald Trump’s endorsement was a decisive factor in the Ohio Republican Primary for U.S. Senate. The analysis also seems to show that GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has some work to do if he wants […] The post Analysis: Trump tipped primary to Vance, DeWine has problems with Rs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Ohio Capital Journal

Here are the gun laws in Ohio your legislators are considering this General Assembly

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Here are the gun laws Ohio legislators are considering this General Assembly. […] The post Here are the gun laws in Ohio your legislators are considering this General Assembly appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he doesn’t have a conflict of interest as a new board member of an Ohio bank — that’s regulated by the administration of which Husted is a part. Despite the denial, his new side gig is likely to add to ethics questions about an administration that has already had […] The post Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

‘This isn’t our belief’ — Jewish community speaks out against Ohio’s bill banning abortion

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Members of the Jewish community spoke out Thursday against an abortion […] The post ‘This isn’t our belief’ — Jewish community speaks out against Ohio’s bill banning abortion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against bail reform as cash bail gets cleared for the ballot

The Ohio House and Senate approved a measure to send a cash bail proposal to the ballot. The resolution, which orders judges to consider public safety when setting the monetary provisions of bail, will come before voters in November as a proposed constitutional amendment. Meanwhile, opponents lined up against a different, wide-ranging bail reform measure […] The post Opponents line up against bail reform as cash bail gets cleared for the ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charters#State Treasury#Conflict Of Interest#Privatization#Pixabay#The State Board
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities

Two Ohio cities claimed the legislature’s oversight of traffic camera revenue was against their right to self-govern, but the Ohio Supreme Court has disagreed. East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights both use traffic cameras to catch violations, and say they are protected by the Home Rule Amendment, a measure that gives municipalities the ability to self-govern […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Traffic cameras allowed, but so is reduced state funding in Ohio municipalities appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Dear Ohio voters, the only way to save our democratic republic is for you to show up to vote

Dear Ohio Voters, We need to talk. Especially those of you who skipped the primary election earlier this month. There were a lot of you who didn’t bother to vote. Turnout was the third worst on record since 1986. Nearly 8 out of 10 Ohioans who could have voted in person or by mail — […] The post Dear Ohio voters, the only way to save our democratic republic is for you to show up to vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

On gun violence, we’ve got to be mad as hell, and say we’re not going to take this anymore

Primum non nocere. First, do no harm. This is a dictum for health care professionals to consider the possible harm that any intervention might do. Politicians ought to conduct themselves by the same principle, especially when it comes to gun violence, as this too is a public health issue. But instead, Ohio politicians have relentlessly loosened […] The post On gun violence, we’ve got to be mad as hell, and say we’re not going to take this anymore appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUFFALO, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money

Some food banks are slashing the amounts of food they give people. At the same time, Ohio and many other states are sitting on enormous piles of cash, and a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine was vague last week when asked how the governor would like to use that money. The post Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Putting 1,000,000 COVID deaths in perspective

Last week, the United States registered the one millionth person dying from the COVID-19 pandemic. Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus research center put passing that historic mark on May 19, 2022 with 1,001,606 official deaths counted. About 83 million confirmed cases have been registered with the American public, with 337 new deaths on that day, and […] The post Putting 1,000,000 COVID deaths in perspective appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Fact checking claims about gender-affirming care

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A controversial bill in the Ohio House would prohibit LGBTQ+ youth […] The post Fact checking claims about gender-affirming care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio legislators and anti-abortion speakers argue over abortion ban in contentious hearing

Supporters of the newest abortion “trigger” ban in Ohio testified against “forcing” pregnant individuals to have the choice of abortion in the state, and faced tense exchanges with Democratic legislators. The House Government Oversight Committee held its second hearing on House Bill 598 on Thursday, which would ban abortion in Ohio in the event that […] The post Ohio legislators and anti-abortion speakers argue over abortion ban in contentious hearing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio bill would decriminalize fentanyl drug testing strips

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Thousands of Ohioans die every year from overdosing on drugs, and […] The post New Ohio bill would decriminalize fentanyl drug testing strips appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Politicking the ballot: How gerrymandering controls which issues go to voters

An old game in politics revolves around putting certain issues on the ballot to energize certain voters to the polls during key elections. This isn’t special to any particular political party; it’s been used by Democrats and Republicans alike in various states around the country for many decades. Perhaps the most infamous iteration of it […] The post Politicking the ballot: How gerrymandering controls which issues go to voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Bail reformers call on familiar evidence to advocate against reliance on cash bail

The day after Ohio House leaders put the brakes on cash bail-centric legislation, a different, long-simmering bail reform measure got it’s third hearing in committee. The measures offer alternative approaches to protecting public safety, and their supporters are invoking some of the same cases to make their point. When the proponents of the cash bail […] The post Bail reformers call on familiar evidence to advocate against reliance on cash bail appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy

WASHINGTON — The group in charge of renaming military installations that have continued to honor Confederates released its recommendations for nine bases on Tuesday. The Naming Commission, created by Congress in a defense authorization bill, is set to give its final report to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees before Oct. 1, though […] The post Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MILITARY
Ohio Capital Journal

The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments

There’s a lot to be worried about in the draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade — and with it, half a century of constitutional precedent. At least 26 states are likely to criminalize abortions, often without exceptions for rape, incest, or life-threatening pregnancies. In Louisiana, people seeking abortions could even face execution, which doesn’t strike […] The post The Supreme Court is giving extreme new powers to increasingly autocratic state governments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy