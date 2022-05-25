ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More Cloud Tomorrow

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCmNg_0fpWHmjm00

Another cloudy day on tap for us Thursday—but a stray shower is not out of the question. The bigger story will be Friday. We're tracking a cold front that will be scattered showers & storms into the area during the afternoon/evening— some of which could be strong/severe. Damaging wind and large hail the primary concern in stronger storms, but an isolated flood threat exists also. Showers taper off Saturday and we'll see a warm and sunny Memorial Day where highs will be in the mid 80s. The 90s return early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.
Thursday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Flood#East Wind#Memorial Day
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy