More Cloud Tomorrow

Another cloudy day on tap for us Thursday—but a stray shower is not out of the question. The bigger story will be Friday. We're tracking a cold front that will be scattered showers & storms into the area during the afternoon/evening— some of which could be strong/severe. Damaging wind and large hail the primary concern in stronger storms, but an isolated flood threat exists also. Showers taper off Saturday and we'll see a warm and sunny Memorial Day where highs will be in the mid 80s. The 90s return early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 82. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

