Franklin County, MA

Massachusetts State Police Border 2 Border Seat Belt Initiative

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Franklin County, MA) Massachusetts State Police, in conjunction with other New England police agencies both local and state-level, are enacting a seat belt initiative. This is in an effort...

fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Numerous police departments respond to crash turned pursuit Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton Police, long with numerous other agencies, responded to a request for assistance from Hadley Police - for a multi-car crash on Route 9. According to Northampton Police, a suspect vehicle was being pursued on several charges by Holyoke Police. The car was being pursued allegedly struck...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. Troopers stop driver going 121 mph

NEW LONDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was stopped by New Hampshire State Police for going 56 mph over the posted speed limit. The stop took place around 4:40 p.m., Friday, in the northbound lane of I-89 in New London, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers were conducting...
NEW LONDON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles reminding residents of when you will need REAL ID

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers of the federal requirement that anyone traveling by plane domestically, or wishing to enter certain federal buildings, will need acceptable identification credentials. Acceptable credentials can include an RMV-issued REAL ID driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. The Registry is encouraging customers who are seeking a REAL ID compliant license or identification card to make an appointment at a statewide RMV Service Center to secure this credential before the federal requirement takes effect next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts security expert reviews police response to Texas school shooting

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Following the latest revelations about Tuesday's deadly shooting rampage in a Texas elementary school, a security expert in Massachusetts said numerous things went wrong with the police response. Nineteen children and two teachers were slaughtered by a gunman inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Students...
TEXAS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

All charged defendants in recent Pittsfield shootings are detained

Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested that all individuals Pittsfield Police charged in recent shootings are detained and each defendant is currently in custody. On Friday, the court agreed with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office that Keyondre Taft poses a danger to the community and that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
truecrimedaily

Massachusetts woman found dead in recycling bin under her porch

MEDFORD, Mass. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old woman who had reportedly filed for a restraining order against her husband was found dead under her porch. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, on May 23 at 6:44 a.m., Barbara Hovey Novaes' 21-year-old son called Medford Police to report her missing. He told police his mother had been seen the day before at her home, and he believed she went to get her nails done that day, too. When he went to her residence on Emery Street, he noted the door was open and her keys, wallet, and purse were all inside.
MEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Police address complaints of motorcycle, dirt bike, scooter operators driving dangerously

From the Chiefs of Police in Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, and Swampscott about dangerous and erratic operation of bicycles, motorcycles and motor scooters:. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, “School-aged children, 5-18, account for more than 50% of all nonfatal bicycle injuries in Massachusetts. Each...
DANVERS, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence House Riddled With Bullets in Shooting Overnight

Providence Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found following a shooting outside a house in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, multiple bullet holes could be seen in the home’s porch, and a bullet was located in the dining room of the residence. Police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI

