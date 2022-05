This time, Detroit Tigers utility player Harold Castro didn’t wait until the eighth inning to ruin Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie’s afternoon. The 28-year-old launched the second pitch of his second at-bat Sunday into the bullpens in left field in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead. Castro sent an 86.6 mph slider from McKenzie 364 feet, and the Tigers finished off the series with the Guardians with a 2-1 win to give them a 2-1 series win. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO