BACK IN TIME: 1972 - Gas station attendant threatened at gunpoint

110 years ago

May 23, 1912

His nerves shattered, his body weakened by long abstinence from food, and all hope of life gone, Clarence V. T. Richeson, former clergyman and slayer of Avis Linnell, begged that his mental agony be not prolonged, and that he be put to death.

The execution of Clarence V. T. Richeson drew the curtain on a tragedy unsurpassed for cunning, cruelty and notoriety in the criminal annals of the United States. The minister, with his wedding announcement already in the hands of friends, and a discarded sweetheart importuning him to relieve her from a position that would cloud her life with shame, calmly conceived a plan that would release him from his unwelcome liaison and leave him free to marry the woman of his choice.

With hypocritical cunning, he soothed the fears of the little choir singer, pledging himself to right the wrong he had done, and then deliberately purchased a quantity of cyanide, a deadly poison, and advised Miss Linnell to take it.

It was at first believed that she had committed suicide in a fit of despondency upon learning the news of Richeson's approaching marriage to Miss Edmands.

75 years ago

May 22, 1947

Groundbreaking on the new women's dormitory is expected to occur before the month is over by the contracting firm of Lease & Leigland Construction Co. awarded the general contract by the state board of higher education.

The new structure, to be completed in about a year, will have a normal capacity of 312 girls with possibilities of increase to about 400 by doubling up. The cost of approximately $1,500,000 will be met with proceeds of a bond issue to be paid for over 30 years from dormitory income.

50 years ago

May 22, 1972 Ken's Mobile Service Station, 205 W. Third St., Prineville, was held up Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. by a man who allegedly threatened attendant Jeffery Whitton with a pistol he said he had in his pocket.

Police said that the man had his hand in his pocket and that young Whitton never did see the pistol.

Whitton said that the man walked into the station and said that his car was stalled by the police station and asked if Whitton could help him get it started. Whitton told him that he was at the station alone and couldn't leave.

Whitton said that the man then asked if he could come into the station to get warm. Once inside, he threatened Whitton with the pistol he said was in his pocket and told the young man to open the cash register and then to leave the station, walk down an alley and keep going.

Whitton left and called police from Thriftwise Drug Store. When police arrived on the scene, the man was gone.

25 years ago

May 22, 1997

Tiffany Rockwood, a 21-year-old Prineville resident who works at AmeriTitle, was one of the many extras chosen. She played a cowgirl, riding her own quarter horse, Shadow.

"It was fun and a different experience," she said. "I've always wanted to ride in a movie."

Rockwood was in front of the other riders when being filmed, and it's likely local movie fans will recognize her. She appears as a rough-and-tumble blonde, since her character called for the natural, cowgirl look. To achieve that look, Rockwood had to have her hair and makeup done by professional stylists and artists during the average 14-hour workday.

"That's why we look so bad," Rockwood said with a laugh.

Rockwood said she was impressed with whom Costner, she described as "an average and down to-earth

guy who was really nice and friendly."

