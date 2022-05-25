ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MO

Lincoln (Mo.) brings 19 to D2 track championship

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhevD_0fpWFihw00

Linoln head coach Victor Thomas

Lincoln (Mo .) is sending 19 of the 34 HBCU athletes into the Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan. The competition begins Thursday and runs through Saturday (May 26-28) at Grand Valley State University’s Track and  Field Stadium.

Hall of Fame Lincoln head coach Victor “Puppy” Thomas is in his 20th season leading the Blue Tigers as he brings his latest contingent into the nationals. Thomas is a 14-time Div. 2 national women’s champion coach with his last title coming in 2019 . His ladies also won the 2018 title.

Lincoln’s contingent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iDWd_0fpWFihw00
Lincoln (Mo.) 400-meter standout Reuben Nichols

In this year’s competition, Lincoln quartermiler Reuben Nichols is the only HBCU athlete coming in with the best time in an event. Nichols’ 46.15 time in the 400 meters leads the field. Lincoln has ten men and nine women  in the competition and will field four relay teams.

Lincoln also has three athletes competing in the same event. Troy Whyte, Kewani Campbell and Shanthamoi Brown are all in the field for the 400 meter hurdles. Whyte (50.48) and Campbell (51.08) have the third and fourth best times in the event.

Three other HBCU products will compete in multiple events. Lincoln’s Kizan David qualified in the long jump and triple jump. Lincoln’s Jamar Treasur e and Lane’s O’Joshua Bunton both earned spots in the 100 and 200 meters. Bunton won the SIAC 100 meters.

Maria Diamond of Lincoln has the second-best time in the 400 meter hurdles. She is the highest ranked HBCU woman in the field. The Lincoln women’s 4×400 meter relay team – Kelly-Ann Beckford, Diamond, Chrissani May and Shevanne Thomas – also comes in with the second-best time (3:38.4). Lincoln’s Beckford in the 800 meters (2:06.41) and Shanette Allison in the 100 meter hurdles (13.58) both have the third-best times in their events.

Other HBCU performers

The CIAA contingent of nine athletes is led by Johnson C. Smith with five qualifiers, all men. Justin Steele made the 200 meter field while Warren Williams will compete in the 110 meter hurdles. Mya Johnson of Fayetteville State made the 400 meter hurdles field. FSU’s M’Smyrna Seward is competing in the long jump.

There are six athletes from the SIAC including three from Benedict. Jada David and Savionne Glover are both in the triple jump. Albany State sprinter Ed Gilbert is in the 200 meters.

In the track events, the top two from each heat will advance plus the next three best times. The times and dates for each preliminary event is below.

The entire event will be streamed at ncaa.com.

MEN

LONG JUMP – 2:30 p.m., Thursday

Flight 1

1 428 Kiran David SR Lincoln (M)

4×100 METER RELAY – 4:50 p.m., Thursday

Heat 1

4 Johnson C. Smith – 1) Stephen Dill, 2) Justin Steele, 3) Asante Fazarro, 4) Zephaniah Cox Jr.

8 Lincoln (M) – 1) Kizan David, 2) Jamar Treasure, 3) Shemar Fletcher, 4) Reuben Nichols

400 METERS – 5:40 p.m., Thursday

Heat 2

4 433 Reuben Nichols SO Lincoln (M)

100 METERS – 6:10 p.m., Thursday

Heat 2

8 379 Ojoshua Bunton  SO Lane

Heat 3

5   436  Jamar Treasure  FR Lincoln (Mo.)

110 HIGH HURDLES – 6:35 p.m., Thurs.

Heat 1

8 425 Rashane Bartlett SO Lincoln (Mo.)

Heat 2

5 377 Warren Williams FR JC Smith

400 HURDLES – 7:40 p.m., Thurs.

Heat 2

3 438 Troy Whyte SO Lincoln (Mo.)

8 427 Kewani Campbell SO Lincoln (Mo.)

Heat 3

4 Shanthamoi Brown SO Lincoln (Mo.)

HIGH JUMP – 3:30 p.m., Friday

11 Glenn Butler SR Lincoln (Pa.)

200 METERS – 5:30 p.m., Fri.

Heat 1

5 436 Jamar Treasure FR Lincoln (Mo.)

Heat 2

5 376 Justin Steele FR JC Smith

6 379 Ojoshua Bunton SO Lane

Heat 3

6 50 Ed Gilbert SO Albany State

4×400 METER RELAY – 7:50 p.m., Friday

Heat 1

8 Lincoln (Mo.) – 1) Shanthamoi Brown, 2) Troy Whyte, 3) Kevaughn Goldson, 4) Kewani Campbell

TRIPLE JUMP – 12:45 p.m., Saturday

Flight 1

7 428 Kizan David SR Lincoln (Mo.)

WOMEN

4×100 METER RELAY – 5:00 p.m., Thurs.

Heat 2

Lincoln (Mo.) – 1) Shantae George, 2) Monea Carey, 3) Shanette Allison, 4) Hughasia Fyffe

LONG JUMP – 5:30 p.m., Thursday

Flight 2

5 265 M’Smyra Seward JR Fayetteville State

400 METER HURDLES – 7:55 p.m., Thursday

Heat 2

7 416 Maria Diamond SO Lincoln (M)

Heat 3

5 264 Mya Johnson JR Fayetteville St.

8 129 Eilika Lane SO Benedict

TRIPLE JUMP – 4:45 p.m., Friday

Flight 1

4 128 Savionna Glover SR Benedict

7 413 Annalisa Barclay FR Lincoln (Mo.)

Flight 2

10 127 Jada David FR Benedict

200 METERS – 5:45 p.m., Friday

Heat 3

6 424 Shevanae Thomas FR Lincoln (Mo.)

800 METERS – 6:15 p.m., Friday

Heat 1

5 414 Kelly-Ann Beckford SR Lincoln (Mo.)

Heat 2

7 422 Chrissani May JR Lincoln (Mo.)

100 METER HURDLES – 6:50 p.m., Friday

Heat 1

5 412 Shanette Allison SO Lincoln (Mo.)

Heat 3

4 423 Sophia Myers SO Lincoln (Mo.)

4×400 METER RELAY – 8:10 p.m., Friday

Heat 2

Lincoln (Mo.) – 1) Kelly-Ann Beckford, 2) Chrissani May, 3) Maria Diamond, 4) Shevanne Thomas

The post Lincoln (Mo.) brings 19 to D2 track championship appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
tonyskansascity.com

GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT!!!

On this Memorial Day weekend we once again regret the rising quotient of violence in Kansas City. Even worse and seemingly unlikely . . . KANSAS CITY DISC GOLF SPARKS GUNFIRE ON SATURDAY!!!. This is tragic for a lot of reasons but mostly because playing disc golf seems like one...
KANSAS CITY, MO
trading-u.com

Flying Ferriera conquers I-70 – SPEED SPORT

ODESSA, Mo. — Monty Ferriera broke onto the United Rebel Sprint Series winning streak for the first time by leading the field in Friday night’s 20-lap event of the I-70 Motorsports Park 305 Sprint Car Nationals. Ferriera shot into the lead from pole position on the opening lap...
ODESSA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lincoln, MO
Sports
City
Lincoln, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Allendale, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Man Killed in Kansas Accident

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS – A Gallatin man was killed in an accident in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year old Aurora, Colorado resident John Mbera was eastbound on the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 635 when he failed to negotiate the curve. Mbera’s semi travelled off the roadway and struck a pickup driven by 51-year old Dwayne Stout of Gallatin.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

30509 Green Valley Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

The perfect combination of luxury, coastal modern that you are unable to find at Lake of the Ozarks. Straight out of a waterfront magazine; this home combines high end luxury finishes, quality construction, design and architecture with the comfort and vibe of a lakefront relaxing retreat. This package is truly like no other you will find at Lake of the Ozarks. This main house features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a bonus room. (3 private suites) A custom bunk room to sleep 10. The kitchen is designed to entertain all while taking in the lake from the soaring floor to ceiling tinted windows. The master suite is a retreat in itself. With a private outdoor setting with double sided fireplace, stunning lake views and vaulted ceilings. The master bath is one for the books, combining the most stunning of materials and finishes. It will take only seconds to notice the attention to detail and quality design. The package stands apart with the perfect lakefront guest house and AMAZING 3 well dock.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lincoln
Person
Johnson C. Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Track And Field#The Blue Tigers
lakeexpo.com

394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Lane and ramp closures at U.S. Route 60 begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting May 31 through June 3 contractor crews will begin paving the westbound and eastbound auxiliary lanes of Route 60. The pavement is part of the U.S. Route 60/ Glenstone Avenue Interchange project. Nighttime lane closures for east and westbound U.S. 60 will start at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Westbound […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Morgan County. Jacob Kessner, 34 of Versailles, was driving along Route W 0.1 Mile South of Old Route W Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the roadway. Kessner then overcorrected then The post Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Heather Lewis says goodbye to KOLR10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 12 years as a journalist, KOLR10 evening anchor Heather Lewis is leaving the industry, but it’s for a great reason: to pursue a career that allows her to spend more time with her three children. Heather has been a part of the KOLR10 family for seven years, beginning her career in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Historic Missouri Church Alleges Swastika Hate Crime Threat

An afternoon press conference offers a glimpse at the rising stakes of the Midwest discourse and worsening American racial tensions. Here's the most important part of the statement . . . During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy