The Basketball Wives star officially tied the knot with her pastor fiancé in a tropical island ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the Anguilla wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club. The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. The bride's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.

