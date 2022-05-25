ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘10 solid minutes just slagging off transgender people’: James Acaster clip resurfaces after Ricky Gervais special

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIhco_0fpWFUIe00

A clip from James Acaster ’s 2019 stand-up show, which calls out fellow comedian Ricky Gervais for his jokes about transgender people, has resurfaced on social media.

Gervais’s new Netflix special has been met with condemnation online over a series of jokes targeting the trans community.

Viewers have described the star’s show, SuperNature , as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release on Tuesday (24 May). Read quotes from the show here.

As fans and critics discuss SuperNature , many have shared a clip from Acaster’s set in which he mocks Gervais for his tendency to defend “free speech” and hit out at so-called “cancel culture”.

One viral tweet in the aftermath of the show’s release stated: “Nothing to say about Ricky Gervais that James Acaster hasn’t already said.”

The user @ruth_walshe shared a clip from Acaster’s 2019 Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 tour, in which the comedian takes aim at comics who spend large chunks of their sets “slagging off transgender people”.

In the footage, he can be heard saying: “They say whatever they like, edgy comedians. No one tells them what they can and can’t say. They walk straight on stage, top of their specials sometimes, and do 10 solid minutes just slagging off transgender people.

“People on the internet get upset about it… the comedian’s always like, ‘Bad luck, that’s my job, I’m a stand-up comedian, I’m there to challenge people. If you don’t like being challenged, don’t watch my show. What’s the matter guys, too challenging for you?’”

Acaster continues: “Yeah, cause you know who’s been long overdue a challenge? The trans community. They’ve had their guard down for too long, if you ask me. They’ll all be checking their privilege on the way home, thanks to you, you brave little cis boy.

“I used to name one of the comedians that was about, in that routine, but it always got really awkward in the room because apparently in 2019 most people are still more than happy to laugh at trans people but they’re not comfortable laughing at Ricky Gervais yet. That’s the line.”

The Independent has contacted Gervais’s representative for comment.

In a two-star review for The Independent , Nick Hilton wrote of SuperNature : “As is all too frequent these days, the longest riff is reserved for the humiliation of trans people. ‘Full disclosure,’ [Gervais] reveals towards the end of the show, ‘in real life, of course I support trans rights.’

“At this point there are a few stray cheers from the naïve few in the audience who think the irony is real, but that’s nothing compared to the roar of laughter and applause when the punchline – a crass joke about gender affirmation surgery – arrives.”

Last week, Gervais discussed why he believes people find his jokes offensive.

“People get offended when they mistake the subject of the joke with the actual target and smart people know you can deal with anything, particularly when dealing with something like irony,” The Office creator told Stephen Colbert .

Netflix has previously faced criticism for its decision to run content described by critics as transphobic, most notably in the case of comedian Dave Chappelle .

Chappelle’s specials for the streaming service were also criticised for jokes targeting trans people. Netflix employees staged a walkout last year in protest, with the employee who first criticised the company eventually resigning over the incident.

Comments / 11

Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sarah Silverman defends herself after telling The View hosts she shares toothbrush with boyfriend

Sarah Silverman has defended herself after revealing that she and her boyfriend Rory Albanese share the same toothbrush.The comedian, 51, addressed the couple’s hygiene habits during an appearance on The View, where she told the hosts that she’s “never shared a toothbrush with another person” in her life, but that, “for some reason,” it’s different with Albanese.“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life,” she said. “And for some reason, with Rory we have never not used the same toothbrush.”The admission prompted disgust from many of The View hosts, with Joy Behar immediately responding: “Ew,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
James Acaster
Deadline

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’: Will Smith Tells David Letterman About Childhood “Pain” & More In Episode Taped Prior To Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Netflix yesterday unveiled an episode of its talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction taped prior to the 2022 Oscars, which saw disgraced actor Will Smith sit down with former late-night host David Letterman to discuss his 2021 memoir Will, his Oscar-winning King Richard role, “pain” stemming from his childhood and more. The interview saw Smith reference the first line from his memoir by admitting that he’s always thought of himself as “a coward,” given a traumatic experience at age nine. It was at this point in his life that he watched his mother...
NFL
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans People#Smart People#Racism#Supernature
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
country1037fm.com

“She Hulk” Is Finally Unveiled

After Friday night, for the first time ever, I am not buying what Marvel is selling. My son and I are HUGE superhero movie fans (we’ve discussed this a lot here) and we went to see the new “Dr. Strange” movie on Friday. TERRIBLE! It was just utter trash. So, admittedly, I was not in the best “MCU Mood” when the trailer for the much anticipated “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was unveiled yesterday.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
CNN

Queen Latifah wants to change the obesity conversation

(CNN) — Queen Latifah is ready for some real talk about weight and wellness. "The Equalizer" star, who first entered the spotlight as a rapper in the 1980s, has experienced working in entertainment - and the public scrutiny that comes with it - in a range of sizes. She...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Meghan McCain Says The View Hosts Would 'Demonize' Her, But She Still Has Respect For One Of Them

Meghan McCain has not shied away from talking about her time on The View or sharing her opinions about the good, bad and ugly that she witnessed and experienced on the hit ABC daytime talk show. Admittedly there’s a lot more of the bad and ugly coming out of her stories, as following her exit from the show in July 2021, she called it a “toxic work environment” and said she felt “isolated” as the only conservative voice on the show. There is one bright spot, however, and despite being demonized by other people, one current co-host still has McCain’s utmost respect.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy