All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

By Helen Coffey and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

British Airways has cancelled 118 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-six international flights are cancelled, including links from Heathrow to Corfu, Ibiza, Istanbul and Malaga.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then nearly 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

  • Aberdeen (2)
  • Belfast City (2)
  • Edinburgh (2)
  • Glasgow (2)
  • Jersey
  • Manchester
  • Newcastle

International: 48 outbound, 96 sectors in total

  • Amsterdam (3)
  • Athens
  • Barcelona
  • Basel
  • Berlin
  • Bologna
  • Brussels
  • Bucharest
  • Budapest
  Budapest
  • Copenhagen (2)
  • Corfu
  • Dublin (2)
  • Frankfurt
  • Geneva (2)
  • Gothenburg
  • Hamburg
  • Ibiza
  • Istanbul
  • Krakow
  • Lisbon
  • Madrid (2)
  • Malaga
  • Milan Linate
  • Milan Malpensa`
  • Munich
  • Naples
  • Oslo (2)
  • Paris CDG
  • Pisa
  • Prague
  • Rome
  • Stockholm
  • Stuttgart
  • Tirana
  • Toulouse
  • Vienna
  • Warsaw
  • Zagreb
  • Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

While most cancellations are notified in advance, on Tuesday evening easyJet grounded 11 round-trips at very short notice from Gatwick, blaming air-traffic control restrictions. The flights were due to serve:

  • Basel
  • Belfast International
  • Berlin
  • Geneva
  • Hamburg
  • Heraklion
  • Isle of Man
  • Palma
  • Tenerife
  • Toulouse
  • Zurich

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation. But easyJet says the short-notice cancellations were beyond its control.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements .

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

