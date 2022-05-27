All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled 118 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-six international flights are cancelled, including links from Heathrow to Corfu, Ibiza, Istanbul and Malaga.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then nearly 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

Aberdeen (2)

Belfast City (2)

Edinburgh (2)

Glasgow (2)

Jersey

Manchester

Newcastle

International: 48 outbound, 96 sectors in total

Amsterdam (3)

Athens

Barcelona

Basel

Berlin

Bologna

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Budapestâ€¨

Copenhagen (2)

Corfu

Dublin (2)

Frankfurt

Geneva (2)

Gothenburg

Hamburg

Ibiza

Istanbul

Krakow

Lisbon

Madrid (2)

Malaga

Milan Linate

Milan Malpensa`

Munich

Naples

Oslo (2)

Paris CDG

Pisa

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Stuttgart

Tirana

Toulouse

Vienna

Warsaw

Zagreb

Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , has been cancelling dozens of flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick.

While most cancellations are notified in advance, on Tuesday evening easyJet grounded 11 round-trips at very short notice from Gatwick, blaming air-traffic control restrictions. The flights were due to serve:

Basel

Belfast International

Berlin

Geneva

Hamburg

Heraklion

Isle of Man

Palma

Tenerife

Toulouse

Zurich

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation. But easyJet says the short-notice cancellations were beyond its control.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements .

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.