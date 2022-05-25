ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas school shooting: Chris Evans, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo speak out over deadly gun attack

By Peony Hirwani
 3 days ago

Celebrities such as Chris Evans , Taylor Swift , Andy Cohen , Olivia Rodrigo and Elizabeth Banks have spoken out after 19 students and two adults were killed in a school shooting in Texas .

On Tuesday (24 May), 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which serves 90 per cent of Hispanic students in grades two through four.

Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle before opening fire.

Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities reacted to the shooting, with a lot of them condemning the government for not imposing proper gun control laws.

“F***ING ENOUGH!!!,” Marvel star Chris Evans wrote on Twitter.

Late-night host Andy Cohen added: “What a f***ed up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights but give everybody a gun. What could go wrong.”

Singer Olivia Rodrigo called for “stricter gun control laws” during her performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

She said: “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in – and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

The Late Late Show host James Corden also spoke out against gun laws in the US during a monologue after the recording of his show on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m so deeply sad for the families of these children, the trauma of the survivors and for the future these kids will never see. It doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is, the America I have always admired.

“You have a problem, you solve it.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Matthew McConaughey, who spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde , wrote: “We have to rearrange our values and find common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

Singer John Batiste agreed with McConaughey’s statement, writing: “We need to make some changes now.”

A few hours after the incident, Amanda Gorman also shared a poem about gun violence on Twitter.

“Schools scared to death. The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask Where our children Shall live & how & if,” wrote the 23-year-old poet.

“It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity – it’s inhumanity,” Gorman wrote.

“The truth is, one nation under guns.

“What might we be if only we tried. What might we become if only we’d listen.”

Singer Finneas , brother of pop star Billie Eilish, added: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f***ing murdered today.”

American actor Dylan O’Brien condemned Republicans, writing: “Republicans will force you to have your kid but will do absolutely f***ing nothing to keep them safe.”

Charlie’s Angel star Banks added: “Vote like your kids’ lives depends on it because they f***ing do. How many more? DO SOMETHING.”

Taylor Swift also broke her months-long Twitter hiatus to share a video of grief-stricken Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team was set to play a game 400 miles from where the fatal shooting took place.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others,” she wrote.

“By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

The Kardashians have also shared “heartbreaking” messages about the fatal shooting.

In a lengthy post, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Schools should be a place where our kids go to learn, to make friends, to laugh, to grow, to discover themselves. A safe place where they can envision their futures. Not a place where their futures are taken away from them. How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools?

“It breaks my heart. I plead to lawmakers to take accountability. We need a plan to protect our babies.”

Khloe Kardashian added: “My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead… please, law makers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children.”

Kylie and Kris Jenner also shared their grief on their respective social media profiles.

Duo The Chainsmokers shared their condolences on social media, writing: “Our hearts go out to those in Texas at the Robb elementary school and everyone affected. Something has to change in this country. We are the only country where kids go to school and could wind up shot.”

Becky G added: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.”

The Uvalde school shooting is the deadliest shooting in Texas history.

Authorities have not revealed any motivation behind the incident, but say the suspect was acting alone.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Texas governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

“Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

The country’s latest mass shooting comes just over a week after 10 people, all of whom were Black, were shot and killed in Buffalo in what officials have called a racist attack.

Follow all the live updates of the Texas school shooting here.

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
Matthew McConaughey spoke out after the horrific shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.
Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
Texas school shooting: Anderson Cooper consoles heartbroken dad who learned of daughter’s death from her best friend

CNN’s Anderson Cooper struggled to hold back his own tears on air as a heartbroken father outside of the site of the Texas school shooting regaled how his 10-year-old daughter spent the last moments of her life trying to save her classmates.“She was just trying to do the right thing. She was just trying to call the cops,” Angel Garza, the father of Amerie Jo, told Mr Cooper while gulping back tears and knitting a framed picture of his 10-year-old daughter between his arms, pulling it tightly into his chest.“This is literally like her worst fear. And she was just...
Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
Former TMZ employee snaps back after Amber Heard lawyer suggests he’s testifying for Johnny Depp for fame

A formerTMZ employee testifying for Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard offered a scathing response when her lawyer suggested he was looking for his “15 minutes of fame”. Morgan Tremaine appeared as a witness for the Pirates of the Carribbean actor on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia where Mr Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife is currently underway. When Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft suggested Mr Tremaine would get his “15 minutes of fame” by participating in the televised trial, he replied: “I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client,...
Eleven-year-old survivor of Texas school shooting reveals how she covered herself in blood and played dead

An 11-year-old survivor from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas told her family she smeared blood on her body and pretended to be dead to avoid getting shot by the teenage gunman.Miah Cerrillo was one of the dozens of fourth graders who were barricaded into a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, where a teenage gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers after opening fire on the unprotected group.Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter who roamed the school’s perimeter for 12 minutes before entering the school, was eventually shot dead by a team led...
Texas school shooting – latest: Beto O’Rourke confronts Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos’ grandfather speaks out

A teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom before murdering at least 19 children and two teachers at a Texas primary school on 24 May, marking the deadliest school shooting in the decade after the Sandy Hook massacre.All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by an officer who arrived on the scene.The gunman had no known criminal history or history of mental illness and “no meaningful forwarning of his crime”...
Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos, who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement officers, was “the sheer face of evil”.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio.The teen had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state senator Roland Gutierrez told reporters. “He suggested the kids should watch out,” the lawmaker said.Ramos sent a direct message to...
An incomplete list of times Texas leaders wished Texas had more guns

On Tuesday afternoon, reports of a uniquely American horror trickled in: There was an active shooter at an elementary school outside San Antonio, Texas. The site was Robb Elementary, a public school located about 90 miles west of San Antonio in the city of Uvalde, which hosts only second, third, and fourth graders. Its last day of school was scheduled for Thursday.
Fans are calling Kris and Kylie Jenner out for their reactions to doing ‘normal’ people things: ‘Cringing’

Kris and Kylie Jenner are being called out online for their reactions to doing a day of “normal” people activities.In the seventh episode of The Kardashians, which premiered 26 May, the mother-daughter duo were driving in the car when a pregnant Kylie said to her mom: “I just want to do normal things with you.”In an effort to be normal, the two proceeded to shop for their own groceries, pump their own gas, and visit a car wash. After Kris admitted that she hadn’t been to a grocery store in two years, the pair pulled up to Vintage Grocers in...
A trial by TikTok and the death knell for MeToo. Who won Depp v Heard?

Of all the accusations to emerge from the bombshell defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the last six weeks, one of the most memorable came from social media.On 5 May, the internet blew up with online sleuths claiming they had caught Amber Heard snorting cocaine on the witness stand at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.Short video snippets began circulating of the Aquaman actress blowing her nose with a tissue during a pause in her courtroom testimony.“Amber Heard snorting coke on the stand is the craziest thing I have ever seen,” one person captioned one particular YouTube video...
Matthew McConaughey returns to Uvalde hometown to help community ‘heal’ three days after Texas shooting

Matthew McConaughey has visited his hometown of Uvalde, Texas after this week’s mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle.The actor returned to his hometown on Friday (27 May) to console the community where he spent the first 12 years of his life.The 52-year-old – whose mother Kay was a teacher at St Philip’s Episcopal School in Uvalde – visited staff in the city’s school district,...
Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo

A woman on TikTok says Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s friends mocked her when she asked the actor for a photo at an IHOP.The TikToker, who said her name was Lexi in the video, filmed herself approaching Wolfhard as he was dining with friends at the American pancake house chain. Wolfhard is known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi Netflix series.In the clip, Lexi asks the actor to take a photo with him, but his friends at the table are seen “mocking” her in response.“Hi, I don’t want to be awkward but could I get a photo...
The Independent

US firearms manufacturer Daniel Defense has withdrawn from this weekend’s National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Houston, Texas, after one of its AR-15 semi-automatic rifles was found to have been used by the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the same state on Tuesday.High school dropout Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school via an unlocked rear door, barricaded himself inside a packed classroom and shot dead 21 people, most of them children aged nine and 10, over the course of an hour before US Border Patrol agents finally burst...
The Independent

