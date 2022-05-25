ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five arrested after man dies during disorder

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eX6oa_0fpWFMU400

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following disorder in Bristol which left one man dead and several others injured, police said.

Officers were called by a member of the public shortly before 10pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington.

Police found one man with serious injuries in nearby Runnymead Avenue and, despite being given emergency first aid at the scene, he died.

At least six other men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police said the incident involved several people who arrived at the scene in vehicles.

One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for forensic examination.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: “This is a shocking and violent act which happened in residential streets in Brislington and a comprehensive police investigation will now be carried out with the aim of identifying all those responsible.

We’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public

Chief Inspector Mike Buck, Avon and Somerset Police

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public – although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“One man has tragically lost his life and we’ll be prioritising informing his next of kin and giving them the care and support they need at this desperately sad time.

“This offending is likely to have been witnessed by people in the area and we would urge anyone with information which would assist with our inquiries to come forward now – especially if they have any dashcam footage or video doorbell/private CCTV footage.

“We’ll be stepping up patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community, so our message to any residents who have concerns is please stop an officer and speak to them, or contact your local neighbourhood policing team.”

