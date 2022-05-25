ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P39m_0fpWEhvq00

Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended China's record to the top U.N. human rights official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture others on human rights and politicize the issue.

“Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions,” Xi told U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

Bachelet is in the middle of a six-day visit to China that includes stops in Xinjiang , a remote northwestern region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Her trip has been criticized by the U.S. and others, who think that China will limit whom she can talk to, stage manage her trip and use it for propaganda purposes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Michelle Bachelet
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Violations#Chinese#Un#U N#Cctv#Uyghurs
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘All this suffering because of a madman’: Putin’s forces intensify attacks in bid to seize the Donbas

“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Zelensky visits front line as situation in Luhansk ‘extremely escalated’

On a rare trip to the front line, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers in the city of Kharkiv. His country’s troops succeeded in pushing back the Russian forces from their positions around the northeastern city several weeks ago. “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Mr Zelensky said after his visit. Long-distance Russian bombardments were heard in the area on the same day as his trip. The Kremlin’s attack on the city has gutted more than 2,000 residential buildings, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The Ukrainian army has recaptured another...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
The Independent

Partygate: Labour demands publication of messages suggesting second No 10 flat gathering

Labour’s Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into text messages suggesting a second gathering took place in the No 10 flat on Boris Johnson’s birthday.According to The Sunday Times, messages sent by the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, appear to show that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of 19 June, 2020.The alleged event is not mentioned in the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting events that was published on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation.It is also separate to a birthday celebration held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet...
POLITICS
The Independent

Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

As the war in Ukraine rages, Serbia's president announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, claims that he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has spent recent years cementing ties with Russia, a long-time ally.Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and its main energy companies are under Russian majority ownership.“What I can...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance

Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Sunday that protesting youth groups will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms he is proposing to solve the country’s political crisis triggered by an economic collapse.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that under proposed constitutional reforms, powers of the president will be clipped and those of Parliament strengthened. In a televised statement to the nation, he said that governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where lawmakers, youth and experts will work together.“The youth are calling for a change in the existing system. They also want to know the current issues....
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces new questions over Partygate scandal amid drip-feed of resignation calls

Boris Johnson is facing renewed pressure over the Partygate scandal amid suggestions of a second gathering in the No 10 flat and a drip-feed of Tory MPs calling for his resignation.Despite his attempts to “move on” from the rule-busting events that have rocked his premiership, allegations also emerged over the weekend that officials had attempted to dilute Sue Gray’s report.On Sunday, the Cabinet Office was forced to issue a statement denying that senior figures had been able to edit or influence the 37-page document that was published on Wednesday.A spokesperson stressed that Ms Gray’s long-awaited report had been “impartially conducted”,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Windrush scandal caused by ‘decades of racist immigration laws’, leaked report says

The Windrush scandal was caused by decades of racist immigration law that was designed to reduce the number of non-white people working in the UK, according to a bombshell leaked Home Office report.The report, seen by the Guardian, concludes that the origins of the Windrush scandal lie in racist policies perpetuated by the government. “During the period 1950-1981, every single piece of immigation or citizenship legislation was designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK,” the analysis reportedly says. The 52-page report...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns Russia is ‘chewing through ground’ in eastern Ukraine

Boris Johnson has stressed the “vital” need to provide Ukraine with fresh military support including long-range rocket launchers as Russian forces slowly “chew through ground” in the east.The Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin’s invading army is making “palpable progress” in the Donbas region after abandoning the attempt to encircle Kyiv.Mr Johnson argued, in an interview with Bloomberg, that more offensive weapons including long-range multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRSs) are needed.He warned of the dangers in negotiating with the “crocodile” Russian President but said Mr Putin must accept that his so-called “de-Nazification” of Ukraine has finished so he can “withdraw with dignity...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy