Found is officially one year old and we’ve got a brand new look!. To celebrate we decided to have back four founders who made us think, laugh and have generally stuck with us since we talked with them. If we’ve learned anything from one year of talking with founders at all stages and in a multitude of industries, it’s that startups and the people who found them are always evolving. We get to talk to people at a fixed point in their journey, but in this episode, we get the opportunity to check back in and see how they’ve grown as founders and leaders.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO