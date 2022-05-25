ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of China’s most outspoken corporate leaders said COVID lockdowns shorten life expectancy by 4 days per month. Then the censors came

By Nicholas Gordon
 4 days ago
Censors may have come for one of China's most outspoken corporate leaders, as Beijing tries to scrub bearish economic commentary critical of the government's strict COVID-Zero campaign from the internet.

On Tuesday, China's netizens noticed that Weibo had suspended the account of James Liang, chairman of China's largest online travel company, Trip.com Group. Liang's Weibo page now displays a message saying the account has been suspended due to "violating relevant laws and regulations." The social media platform did not elaborate on which laws were broken.

Liang had written posts and articles in April warning about the consequences of the country's COVID lockdowns and restrictions, notes Reuters. COVID controls have cratered consumption and disrupted production as residents are forced to stay home. Shanghai, the country's financial center, is now in its eighth-week of lockdown.

In response to a claim from Tsinghua University's David Li Daokui that China's COVID policy had helped extend average life expectancy by ten days, Liang estimated that a month of lockdown would reduce average expectancy by four days. "Just a few months of lockdowns will consume all the additional 10 days in life expectancy saved in the past two years," Liang wrote.

The post, published by think tank Center for China and Globalization, was quickly removed.

Liang is increasingly rare among China’s corporate leaders, in his openness to sharing opinions on Chinese policy. Other executives have stopped posting on Weibo or made their accounts private, as Beijing continues a year-long crackdown to rein in the private sector.

Liang founded Ctrip in 1999 and served as its CEO from 2000 to 2006, and again from 2013 to 2016. He stepped down as CEO in November 2016, handing over to current CEO, Jane Sun. Ctrip rebranded as Trip in 2018, and Liang remains chairman of the board.

Liang is also a frequent writer and commentator, not just on China's economy, but also on its demographics. In 2012, he co-authored the book Are There Too Many People in China?, which criticized the One Child Policy, and has since continued to write extensively on China's population growth. Liang’s most recent Weibo post, dated April 29, is an analysis of why Beijing waited so long to loosen restrictions on how many children Chinese families could have.

COVID censorship

China’s censors are sensitive to commentary suggesting the country is paying a tough economic price for its COVID-Zero policy. WeChat and Weibo have suspended the accounts of several influential economists who publicly questioned the costs of lockdown.

One such economist, Hong Hao, was suspended by both social media platforms after posting bearish commentary on China’s economy in late April. Hong, who was head of research for Bank of Communications (Bocom) International Holdings at the time, soon left his employer for “personal reasons”, according to the bank.

China’s economy suffered a slowdown in April as the country’s COVID controls in Shanghai, Beijing and elsewhere dragged down consumption and production. National retail sales fell by 11% and industrial output declined 2.9% in April from a year earlier.

On Monday, Beijing announced 33 policy items, including tax refunds and allowing borrowers to postpone debt payments, to support the economy. Yet economists believe that without removing COVID-zero, the economy is unlikely to achieve the 5.5% growth targeted by Beijing.

China is also struggling to contain public frustration with spreading lockdown controls. A video of health officials breaking into someone’s home to disinfect the apartment was viewed 10 million times on Weibo before the social media platform censored it, with some social media users making comparisons to social disruption seen during the upheaval of the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.

Shanghai reported no COVID deaths and 387 COVID cases yesterday, as the city comes close to a June 1 target for starting to reopen from its lockdown, now seven weeks long. Beijing recorded 47 COVID cases, as the city punished a dozen officials for failing to prevent two COVID clusters. Nearby Tianjin also locked down its city center and asked residents to work-from-home for three days.

Comments / 81

Alexandra De La Rosa
4d ago

How does the economy stay afloat when there are lockdowns? How do farmers grow food? How does the supply chain survive? They don’t…starvation and famine coming to all 4 corners of the world. Stock up while you still can

Gilbert Posey
4d ago

when your locked up around other people your immune system isn't worth a Damm . Same as wearing mask your breathing in toxins but the keeps them in and your just breathing germs in your system.Its a proven fact that if you shelter someone and keep them inside away from fresh air your only opening them up to many deseases and allergies

Venom
4d ago

not my problem and if Biden locks us down I'll ignore him so may as well arrest me beforehand

David Li
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
Beijing, CN
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
AOL Corp

Troubles mount in China ahead of Xi's bid to stay in power

When Xi Jinping strode into the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in the winter, waving and bundled in a black jacket and mask, hundreds of Chinese spectators and performers cheered in what was meant to be the start of a victorious year for their nation's president. The Communist Party leader had...
