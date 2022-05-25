ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A few spotty showers, bigger chances for rain on the way

By Leigh Spann, Rebecca Barry
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was cloudy and HOT, we topped out at 94° this afternoon with a few isolated evening showers expected. The evening will be slow to cool, with a few showers late tonight along the coast.

The clouds will stick around overnight and we will only cool down into the upper 70s.

Thursday starts out muggy and warms quickly. We will heat up to 93° with a late chance for a few inland storms. Expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Rain chances over the next 5 days.

A front arrives Friday with a 60% rain chance. More communities will get rain Friday, but it won’t rain everywhere. The extra clouds and rain help hold highs in the upper 80s.

A few lingering showers continue into Saturday, especially in the morning. Highs remain in the upper 80s. It should be slightly drier for Sunday with just a 30% rain chance.

High temperatures for the next 5 days.

Memorial Day will feel like summer with highs near 90 degrees and a 50% chance of afternoon storms.

Next week looks hot and stormy, hitting the low 90s with 50% chances for showers and storms each afternoon.

WFLA

WFLA

