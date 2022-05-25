ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online assessment tool helps predict ICU need following surgery

By CU Anschutz Medical Campus
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the COVID-19 pandemic, intensive care unit (ICU) beds were in limited supply, and the pandemic only exacerbated this growing concern. Since the pandemic began, ICU resources have been in such demand that clinicians across the United States and world have struggled to meet the need. A particular...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Physician-patient shared decision-making isn't always what it seems

Research shows there are many reasons why involving patients in decisions about their care is good medicine. Shared decision-making can increase patients' satisfaction, improve their understanding of the risks and benefits of treatment, and ensure their care is better aligned with their values. Yet, despite widespread support of shared decision-making...
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
moneytalksnews.com

Report: Hospitals Performed 100,000 Unnecessary Procedures in 2020

U.S. hospitals performed more than 100,000 unnecessary procedures between March and December 2020, according to an analysis of Medicare claims data. The Lown Institute, a health care think tank, says these procedures were performed at a time when COVID-19 was raging and many public institutions were closed for business. In a press release, Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, says:
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
MedicalXpress

Treating knee osteoarthritis without surgery

Dr. Prakash Jayabalan has long pondered why more non-operative treatment options aren't available to patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA), particularly because it is the most common cause of disability in the U.S. "Doctors perform approximately 1 million surgical knee replacements each year," he said. "Of course, a proportion of these...
MedicalXpress

Alternative to open heart surgery just as effective for patients with common heart condition

A study led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre has shown that a less invasive heart procedure for a common condition is just as effective as conventional open-heart surgery. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) today (May 17).
MedicalXpress

Prone positioning may not be helpful for all awake hypoxemic COVID-19 patients

Prone positioning does not significantly reduce the risk of intubation in hospitalized patients experiencing acute hypoxemic respiratory failure from COVID-19, according to the COVI-PRONE trial. However, patients receiving high-flow oxygen may benefit from awake prone positioning. This international, multi-center randomized clinical trial also found that prone positioning had no significant effect on death and the length of stay in the intensive care unit or hospital.
MedicalXpress

MRI finds lung abnormalities in non-hospitalized long COVID patients

A special type of MRI found lung abnormalities in patients who had previously had COVID-19, even those who had not been hospitalized with the illness, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. "In a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield, we have...
MedicalXpress

Expert shares tips for good outcomes after hip, knee replacement surgery

Total hip and knee replacement surgeries are among the most commonly performed operations in the U.S., with an estimated 1 million of these procedures performed each year. Demand for these surgeries also has been rising globally. Patients can make lifestyle changes before surgery to improve their chances of successful outcomes,...
MedicalXpress

Top hospitals are blatantly violating price-transparency mandate, says new report

Many of the nation's most prominent hospitals are blatantly violating federal mandates requiring transparency in pricing, and all too often patients are being kept in the dark about dramatic differences between publicly reported prices for services and their actual cost, according to a new report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
scitechdaily.com

Combining Certain Medications With Ibuprofen Can Permanently Injure Kidneys

Commonly prescribed hypertension medications may be harmful in combination with ibuprofen. Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension (high blood pressure) should be cautious about also taking the painkiller ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for...
MedicalXpress

During general anesthesia, one in ten people may be 'conscious' following intubation

An international study has found around 1 in 10 participants under planned general anesthesia were able to respond to commands. Importantly no subjects remembered the commands after surgery. Researchers say the study sheds light on a medical phenomena known as "connected consciousness." Connected consciousness occurs when people under general anesthetic...
MedicalXpress

Burnout in emergency medicine workers hits a new high

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a prolonged increase in workload and stress among specialists in many healthcare sectors, but this has been particularly noticeable in emergency medicine (EM). A survey carried out by the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM) among EM professionals in 89 countries showed that 62% of the responders had at least one symptom of burnout syndrome, and 31.2% had two. Results from the survey are published today in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine.
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Nature.com

Irregular heart rhythm algorithm: a novel strategy to accurately detect atrial fibrillation by ambulatory monitoring of blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia encountered in clinical practice. It is associated with the risk of developing some adverse cardiovascular events, including cerebral embolism and heart failure [1]. The development of AF depends on a variety of risk factors, including age, sex, race, hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease [2]. Among these risk factors, hypertension has been established to be the most important factor [3, 4] In addition, in patients with AF, hypertension is one of the risk factors for the development of cerebral embolism [5]. In this regard, the Japanese guideline on pharmacotherapy of cardiac arrhythmias recommends the use of the CHADS2 score for the risk assessment of thromboembolism in patients with AF, in which "H" indicates hypertension [6]. An early diagnosis and the subsequent initiation of appropriate treatment for AF, including anticoagulation therapy, is strongly required in hypertensive patients. However, the diagnosis of AF is not easy in the clinical setting. Almost 40% of AF patients are asymptomatic [7]. Most of these patients are diagnosed as having AF at annual health check-up examinations [7]. The type of AF that is diagnosed at health check-up examinations is mostly the persistent type. Paroxysmal and asymptomatic AF is difficult to diagnose because there are few chances to detect AF by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) [8]. Some of these patients unfortunately develop cerebral embolism before the diagnosis of AF. Although detailed assessment with 24-h Holter ECG is needed to detect AF, the chance of detection is limited [9]. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is currently considered the most accurate method for diagnosing hypertension [10, 11]. Several institutions have recommended that most or all subjects with suspected hypertension undergo ABPM [12]. Notably, an ABPM device that especially implements an algorithm to automatically detect AF during each blood pressure measurement has been developed in recent years. In fact, Kollias et al. [13] demonstrated the high diagnostic accuracy of detecting AF using 24-h ABPM devices with AF detection algorithms.
Nature.com

Developing dietary interventions as therapy for cancer

Cancer cells acquire distinct metabolic preferences based on their tissue of origin, genetic alterations and degree of interaction with systemic hormones and metabolites. These adaptations support the increased nutrient demand required for increased growth and proliferation. Diet is the major source of nutrients for tumours, yet dietary interventions lack robust evidence and are rarely prescribed by clinicians for the treatment of cancer. Well-controlled diet studies in patients with cancer are rare, and existing studies have been limited by nonspecific enrolment criteria that inappropriately grouped together subjects with disparate tumour and host metabolic profiles. This imprecision may have masked the efficacy of the intervention for appropriate candidates. Here, we review the metabolic alterations and key vulnerabilities that occur across multiple types of cancer. We describe how these vulnerabilities could potentially be targeted using dietary therapies including energy or macronutrient restriction and intermittent fasting regimens. We also discuss recent trials that highlight how dietary strategies may be combined with pharmacological therapies to treat some cancers, potentially ushering a path towards precision nutrition for cancer.
MedicalXpress

Ultrasound-assisted laser technique vaporizes artery plaque

Atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque, can lead to heart disease, artery disease, and chronic kidney disease and is traditionally treated by inserting and inflating a balloon to expand the artery. Other treatments based on lasers can remove blockages rather than simply compressing them but are used infrequently, because they have a high risk of complication and low efficacy.
MedicalXpress

Diffusion-weighted MRI can aid with detection of locally recurrent pancreatic cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), adding diffusion-weighted MRI (DWI) to conventional MRI improves the differentiation of locally recurrent tumor and post-surgical fibrosis after pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) resection, primarily due to improved sensitivity for recurrence. "The findings indicate a potential role for MRI with DWI in surveillance...
