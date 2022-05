Survivors of Covid-19 have twice the risk of developing a blood clot in the lungs or a respiratory condition, according to a new study by the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Published on Tuesday, the study by the US government body said adults aged between 18 and 64 years have an increased risk of developing pulmonary embolism – a clot in an artery of the lung – or other respiratory conditions like chronic cough or shortness of breath.One in five Covid survivors in this age range and one in four survivors over the age of 65 years...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO