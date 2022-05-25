ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China clears way for Brazilian corn imports to fill Ukraine gap

BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO (Reuters) - China’s customs authority finalised an agreement to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, lining up an alternative to U.S. corn to replace imports from Ukraine.

Similar agreements covering imports of soy protein and soymeal from Brazil are expected to be concluded during talks next month, an official involved in the negotiations told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

Almost all of China’s corn imports currently come from the United States and Ukraine. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted crop shipments from the Black Sea and shifted global trading, with importers and food companies scrambling to find other suppliers.

“It was strategic consideration by the state to diversify imports origins,” said a China-based trader who declined to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

China’s corn imports soared to a record in 2021, as tightening supplies pushed up domestic prices.

The U.S. accounted for nearly 70% of China’s corn imports last year and the U.S. share had been expected to increase due to the need to find alternatives to Ukraine, the trader said.

Now Beijing’s deal with Brazil may reduce U.S. exports to China. China could also emerge as a rival to buyers from the European Union seeking imports of corn from Brazil, market analysts said.

“This is a big move,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International. “It’s a shift in global trade flows.”

The agreement helped push down Chicago Board of Trade corn futures by 1.8% on Tuesday, traders said. [GRA/]

Beijing and Brasilia had signed a protocol of phytosanitary requirements for exporting corn from Brazil to China in 2014 but little trade had happened due to complex inspection requirements.

The revised agreement concluded during high-level talks on Monday is expected to be signed in coming weeks, opening the way to more substantial trade, said the official involved in the discussions.

Imported Brazilian corn is currently around 3,000 yuan ($449.82) per tonne, slightly above domestic corn prices, according to traders’ estimates.

Brazil is expected to bring in a record corn harvest in 2021/2022 despite adverse weather in some areas.

Anec, a Brazilian association that represents cereal exporters, anticipates it will take about three months for Brazil’s government to revise phytosanitary requirements for exporting corn to China so that shipments can begin, said Sergio Mendes, the group’s director general.

The two nations also agreed on a protocol for the export of Brazilian peanuts to China, the ministry said, and made progress on potential agreements over soy protein and soymeal.

In a separate statement, Brazil’s agriculture ministry said protocols were signed for the export of cottonseed meal, thermo-processed beef and melon to China, as well as Chinese pear exports to Brazil.

The parties agreed to make efforts to finalise negotiations on Brazilian exports of sesame, sorghum and grapes to China by the year end and to hold negotiations on other products.

($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi)

#Ukraine#Yuan#Brazilian#Customs Authority#The Ministry Of Commerce#The European Union#Futures International
