SENGENBERGER | Tay Anderson — ever the victim

For the vice president of a school board, Tay Anderson sure does like to whine and play victim. Denver’s Jussie Smollett infamously rapped his theme song, “Slavin’ Up in DPS” , and recently lost a defamation suit in court. Now, he’s having a hard time pretending to be one of the grown-ups at a graduation ceremony.

At Denver’s Northfield High School graduation Sunday, some seniors reportedly bypassed Anderson’s hand when they shook hands with other Denver Public Schools board members. His ego was particularly shaken when one student refused his hand and directed an expletive his way.

“Today, I attended a graduation ceremony for a school in Central Park where a white male student received his diploma and proceeded to the dignitaries where (sic) approached me to say ‘F*** you’ and walked off stage in front of the other members of the Board of Education,” Anderson griped in a now-deleted Facebook post .

“I still believe Denver Public Schools is better than endorsing this reckless behavior with their silence,” he added, feigning forcefulness.

How does a teenager’s refusal to shake a hand and then saying an expletive amount to “reckless behavior?” What does the student’s race have to do with anything, given ample reason to reject Anderson for his own poor behavior?

Clearly embarrassed that some seniors didn’t want to shake his hand — and that one cussed at him — Anderson decided to give up the handshake thing altogether.

“I only shook the hands of those that extended their hand to receive one,” he explained in the Facebook thread . When pressed on why, “as a DPS school board VP,” Anderson “refused to shake the hands of many NHS students on stage as they received their diplomas,” he denied anything of the sort.

“I didn’t refuse any congratulations or handshake from any student, those that didn’t get one from me was (sic) due to their own actions,” he insisted. “Folks wanted to protest and wanted to be rude was a poor reflection non (sic) themselves.”

In other words, Tay Anderson felt so offended that he decided the graduates had to take handshaking initiative — not the school board VP.

“(W)hen you’re disrespected by a student in the middle of a ceremony the best course of action is to no longer engage further,” the veep wrote.

“No longer engage further?” Each student walked off the stage. Just extend your hand, shake those who return the gesture and go on with your life.

“His actions unfortunately ruined my attempts to congratulate others, I am grateful my other colleagues still were able to congratulate others,” Anderson moaned. “I will not be disrespected.”

Let me get this straight: Several students refused to shake Tay Anderson’s hand. One launched the f-bomb at him. In response, the haughty VP declined to extend his hand to other students because he felt slighted… yet Anderson can’t even take responsibility for his own decisions.

Please tell me how this makes sense.

“It’s your duty to offer,” a commenter countered. “It is not anyone else’s fault what one kid said, and the fact that you were holding yourself to his maturity level rather than that of the adults present speaks volumes.”

As this recent experience shows, Tay Anderson still lacks the maturity required for the school board, let alone the vice president. What do his colleagues think? Moreover, he continues to hold disdain for the students he serves — and still hasn’t reflected on any lessons from last year.

Recall Sept. 20, 2021, when more than 1,000 students walked out of every DPS high school to protest Anderson, including Northfield . Students from several schools marched to district headquarters, calling for his resignation. The students argued that the decision by Anderson’s colleagues to censure him for “behavior unbecoming a board member” was insufficient.

They had a point: A DPS investigation into allegations of impropriety found, among other things, that he’d aggressively solicited inappropriate relationships with underage schoolchildren on multiple occasions — while a school board member and a candidate.

In remarks following the student walkout, Anderson claimed he ran for school board “to elevate student voice” and “welcome(d) any opportunity to hear (students’) concerns.” He insisted voters elected him “to give an authentic, true voice to our students — not one that was far removed from the classroom.” Anderson, though, proceeded to dismiss students’ voices.

Two days later, he rebuked the student protestors. “The last time I’ve seen something like that, where people were chanting and calling for the death or trying to injure politicians or leaders within their communities because of a difference, or because they were misinformed via social media, was on Jan. 6,” he shockingly said on the “Brother Jeff Show.”

As I wrote at the time , “Anderson made a name for himself as a teen activist. Yet when 1,000 teen students use Tay tactics to protest Tay himself, he equates them with right-wing extremists who besieged the U.S. Capitol. Unbelievable.”

“It’s profoundly disturbing and dangerously chilling for a school board vice president to denounce and malign students who criticize or opposes him — and the Black and brown students he’s always claimed to represent, no less,” I added.

Somehow, without fail, Tay Anderson is always the victim, never the offender. One has to wonder if it ever occurs to him that the reason so many people — particularly students — reject him is because of his own abhorrent, perpetually obtuse behavior.

Jimmy Sengenberger is host of "The Jimmy Sengenberger Show" Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS . He also hosts " Jimmy at the Crossroads ," a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.