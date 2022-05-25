ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

SENGENBERGER | Tay Anderson — ever the victim

By By Jimmy Sengenberger
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

For the vice president of a school board, Tay Anderson sure does like to whine and play victim. Denver’s Jussie Smollett infamously rapped his theme song, “Slavin’ Up in DPS” , and recently lost a defamation suit in court. Now, he’s having a hard time pretending to be one of the grown-ups at a graduation ceremony.

At Denver’s Northfield High School graduation Sunday, some seniors reportedly bypassed Anderson’s hand when they shook hands with other Denver Public Schools board members. His ego was particularly shaken when one student refused his hand and directed an expletive his way.

“Today, I attended a graduation ceremony for a school in Central Park where a white male student received his diploma and proceeded to the dignitaries where (sic) approached me to say ‘F*** you’ and walked off stage in front of the other members of the Board of Education,” Anderson griped in a now-deleted Facebook post .

“I still believe Denver Public Schools is better than endorsing this reckless behavior with their silence,” he added, feigning forcefulness.

How does a teenager’s refusal to shake a hand and then saying an expletive amount to “reckless behavior?” What does the student’s race have to do with anything, given ample reason to reject Anderson for his own poor behavior?

Clearly embarrassed that some seniors didn’t want to shake his hand — and that one cussed at him — Anderson decided to give up the handshake thing altogether.

“I only shook the hands of those that extended their hand to receive one,” he explained in the Facebook thread . When pressed on why, “as a DPS school board VP,” Anderson “refused to shake the hands of many NHS students on stage as they received their diplomas,” he denied anything of the sort.

“I didn’t refuse any congratulations or handshake from any student, those that didn’t get one from me was (sic) due to their own actions,” he insisted. “Folks wanted to protest and wanted to be rude was a poor reflection non (sic) themselves.”

In other words, Tay Anderson felt so offended that he decided the graduates had to take handshaking initiative — not the school board VP.

“(W)hen you’re disrespected by a student in the middle of a ceremony the best course of action is to no longer engage further,” the veep wrote.

“No longer engage further?” Each student walked off the stage. Just extend your hand, shake those who return the gesture and go on with your life.

“His actions unfortunately ruined my attempts to congratulate others, I am grateful my other colleagues still were able to congratulate others,” Anderson moaned. “I will not be disrespected.”

Let me get this straight: Several students refused to shake Tay Anderson’s hand. One launched the f-bomb at him. In response, the haughty VP declined to extend his hand to other students because he felt slighted… yet Anderson can’t even take responsibility for his own decisions.

Please tell me how this makes sense.

“It’s your duty to offer,” a commenter countered. “It is not anyone else’s fault what one kid said, and the fact that you were holding yourself to his maturity level rather than that of the adults present speaks volumes.”

As this recent experience shows, Tay Anderson still lacks the maturity required for the school board, let alone the vice president. What do his colleagues think? Moreover, he continues to hold disdain for the students he serves — and still hasn’t reflected on any lessons from last year.

Recall Sept. 20, 2021, when more than 1,000 students walked out of every DPS high school to protest Anderson, including Northfield . Students from several schools marched to district headquarters, calling for his resignation. The students argued that the decision by Anderson’s colleagues to censure him for “behavior unbecoming a board member” was insufficient.

They had a point: A DPS investigation into allegations of impropriety found, among other things, that he’d aggressively solicited inappropriate relationships with underage schoolchildren on multiple occasions — while a school board member and a candidate.

In remarks following the student walkout, Anderson claimed he ran for school board “to elevate student voice” and “welcome(d) any opportunity to hear (students’) concerns.” He insisted voters elected him “to give an authentic, true voice to our students — not one that was far removed from the classroom.” Anderson, though, proceeded to dismiss students’ voices.

Two days later, he rebuked the student protestors. “The last time I’ve seen something like that, where people were chanting and calling for the death or trying to injure politicians or leaders within their communities because of a difference, or because they were misinformed via social media, was on Jan. 6,” he shockingly said on the “Brother Jeff Show.”

As I wrote at the time , “Anderson made a name for himself as a teen activist. Yet when 1,000 teen students use Tay tactics to protest Tay himself, he equates them with right-wing extremists who besieged the U.S. Capitol. Unbelievable.”

“It’s profoundly disturbing and dangerously chilling for a school board vice president to denounce and malign students who criticize or opposes him — and the Black and brown students he’s always claimed to represent, no less,” I added.

Somehow, without fail, Tay Anderson is always the victim, never the offender. One has to wonder if it ever occurs to him that the reason so many people — particularly students — reject him is because of his own abhorrent, perpetually obtuse behavior.

Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS . He also hosts “ Jimmy at the Crossroads ,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.

Comments / 2

Related
Westword

Tay Anderson on Northfield High Graduation Handshake and F-Bomb Controversy

On May 26, a lockdown at Northfield High School was prompted by what the Denver Police Department dubbed a "suspicious occurrence" — the sighting of a weapon just two days after the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The item in question turned out to be a paintball gun; the lockdown was soon lifted, and two students were taken into custody, then released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Despite Driving Much Of Aurora Youth Violence, Latino Community Largely Absent In Conversations

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Shooting after shooting after shooting. Twenty-twenty-one brought consistent waves of youth gun violence in Aurora. It’s a feeling that rocks mother Judith Padilla to the core. (credit: CBS) “I’m worried about my kids,” said Padilla. “My fear is that I’ll leave her at school in the morning, and then maybe when I came back for her, they’ll have done something to her. That’s my fear.” Padilla’s daughter Kiara Aceves Padilla is a sophomore at Aurora Central. She was in class when six students were shot at Nome Park on Nov. 15, 2021. “I feel like now in the society we live...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Local superintendent demands change in gun policies

DENVER — It's a sad fact that school leaders have written too many letters to the community, following a mass shooting. They express their outrage and grief, the resources they will provide, extra security, etc. But, one local superintendent said he's frustrated, writing the same words over and over...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado bill to protect educators from doxxing signed into law

A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is now in effect after it was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis this week. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
The Denver Gazette

Lifeguard jobs in need of resuscitation

A lonely lifeguard chair at the 20th Street Gym watched over an empty pool Thursday, indicative of a lifeguard shortage which is squeezing the breath from many front range facilities at the start of summer. From Aurora to Denver to Boulder and Englewood, pools are closing, postponing opening day or staggering their hours because there aren't enough lifeguards to staff them. “With the economy and pandemic recovery people aren’t coming out in the same amounts for jobs,” said Denver City and County Recreation Director Leslie Pickard.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Kids play cop for a day, solve mock whodunits

While 15-year-old Terry Lewis gingerly removed a Molotov cocktail from the back of a stolen Chevrolet SUV, Meluck Almutkass lifted three fingerprints from the outside passenger window. Her gloved hands were careful not to smudge the glass with the magnetic duster and tape. "We need to find out whose prints these are. Since this is a stolen car, they might belong to the owner," said the sixth grader. "Maybe she...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sengenberger#Northfield High School#Denver Public Schools#The Board Of Education
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSMENT: Ken Buck deserves a landslide victory

As Colorado symbolizes a nationwide spike in violent crime, voting for tough-on-crime pro-cop representation has never been more important. That’s among a variety of reasons voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District should give Rep. Ken Buck a landslide victory in the June 28 primary. Buck took his congressional...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Was Terrified’: Denver Students & Parents Filled With Panic After Possible Weapon Found On School Campus

DENVER (CBS4) – After recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo, fears ran high at Northfield High School in Denver after students were placed on lockdown on Thursday. Others ran as word spread of a possible gun inside the school. “I was terrified. A lot of my friends were texting ‘I love you. I hope you are okay. Are you safe?'” said Sabrina Vagi, a student. (credit: CBS) She hid outside for three hours. Police in camouflage scoured Northfield. Two people were taken into custody in building three near the gym where police found what they called a paint gun. A photo from a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Roof: Councilman Calls For Expedited Action Plan

DENVER (CBS4) – Following a CBS4 Investigation that found “critical” problems with the tented roof covering DIA’s main terminal, Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn has asked Denver International Airport administrators to provide an “action plan” on what they intend to do and when they intend to do it. (credit: CBS) “I want to see an action plan for how these critical issues will be addressed,” said Flynn, “so we can assure nothing disastrous happens with that roof while people are out there using it.” On Tuesday, CBS4 reported that an annual inspection of the roof covering the airport’s main terminal revealed what technicians characterized...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

City of Aurora inviting comments on new ward maps

AURORA | Aurorans can weigh in on the redrawing of City Council ward boundaries this summer at a series of meetings as well as online using the city’s Engage Aurora platform. Aurora’s City Council includes a mayor and 10 council members — six of those 10 lawmakers are elected...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

2 Juvenile Suspects Released After Weapons Investigation, Northfield High School Remains Closed Thursday

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to the Northfield High School campus in northeast Denver on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Northfield cleared the lockdown just before 11 a.m. and released students to their parents and caregivers. (credit: CBS) The campus is located at 5500 Central Park Blvd. and has about 2,000 students. Students and teachers were released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas Street, just north of Northfield Boulevard. That’s where parents can be reunited with their students. “All of the kids at the Paul Sandoval Northfield campus...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Data Doesn't Back Mayor's Claim That PR Bonds Are Leading to More Crime

In a February speech talking about a new crime prevention and public safety plan, Mayor Michael Hancock took aim at personal recognizance bonds, which allow a person arrested for a low-level crime to be released pre-trial without paying money. "Unfortunately, the reforms also opened a revolving-door loophole that is letting...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Mayor Hancock appoints Rep. Kerry Tipper as Denver deputy city attorney

State Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, will become Denver Deputy City Attorney effective May 31. Tipper has served two terms in the Colorado legislature, representing House District 28 in central Lakewood since 2019, but decided earlier this year not to run for re-election in November. Tipper will replace James Fisher, who...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy