Port Clinton, OH

After 28 years, something other than baseball will determine decisions for Port Clinton's Bodi

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

Baseball is spring.

Baseball is not breaks.

After 28 years with Port Clinton's program, Tracy Bodi will finally have a break in the spring. He's stepping away after 19 years at the varsity helm.

"It felt right. It was time. Time for somebody else to have time with the program and time to spend time with my wife, Lisa, and do all those things we haven't been able to do all these years. I haven't had a spring break since high school."

Bodi was a junior varsity assistant for Dan Timmons, Greg Scalf and Troy Roth. His first year as varsity head coach was 2004.

"Dan gave me the opportunity to come on board," Bodi said. "I learned from him and watched how he ran the program with the kids and how he prepared. He was a huge asset. He coached JV after his boys graduated.

"The biggest thing was preparation. Drills and situations to get them game ready, knowing where to go with the ball. You have to play good defense. I was blessed early with some good offensive teams and we focused on defense.

"That's what we focused on first. What we tried to do."

Port Clinton advanced to the regional with a young team in Bodi's first year. It beat Vermilion in 14 innings in a district semifinal.

His roster included Josh Wierzba and Logan Meisler. Port Clinton won the Sandusky Bay Conference in 2005 and 24 games the next season.

"That was a Cinderella run," Bodi said. "They made me look smart."

Meisler and Addison Rospert played at Bowling Green and Wierzba at Toledo. Matt Rhode and Trey Gluth played at Ohio Wesleyan, Braden Brugler and Nate White at Defiance, Joe Malfara at Ashland, Corey Brown at Mt. Vernon, Derek Colston and Robert Fravel at Capital, Jaxon Martinez and Tyler Webb at Hiram, and Drew Fodor at Ohio State Mansfield over the years.

Ron Aukerman, Keith Gonya, Jeff Rospert, Joe Malfara, Derek Hymore, Trevor Frias, Cory Colston and Gluth have coached with Bodi.

"I hope I added a sense of pride and expectations for how to prepare for a game and play the right way and carry themselves on and off the field to prepare them for things other than baseball. We brought stability," said Bodi.

"I had great assistant coaches. It's not just me. It's a source of pride they want to come back and work with the program and contribute. I'll miss the camaraderie and being with the coaches."

Mark Howerth was with Bodi's program for all but the first year. The band exits stage together as Howerth steps away as well, after making sure Port Clinton's future varsity players get game at-bats this summer.

Bodi will miss competing.

"Against Coach [Ray] Neill at Perkins were always standout memories," he said. "It was always a battle. It was fun."

This year's preseason trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was a treat.

"The senior class coming together was special," Bodi said. "Just baseball for an entire week."

Bodi surpassed 200 career wins during his final season.

"It was a sign of a little longevity," he said. "It was special. The way the kids reacted and we enjoyed the moment."

Seniors Cashes Jackson, Luke Halsey and Anthony Aukerman never stopped working.

"I saw the seniors grow," Bodi said. "They lost the COVID year."

Garrett Cornell and Brayden Spencer joined the program as seniors. It was refreshing, although bittersweet to see them produce.

"He and Brayden are two who we wanted in the program and we told them it could have been special," Bodi said. "[Garrett] had the 'it' factor to put the ball in play and make things happen with his athletic ability and competitiveness.

"It was good for all of us [they came on board]."

Bodi coached his son, Eric Reynolds, and several of his friends in Fravel, Josh Graves, Derek and Cory Colston and Gluth.

Bodi saw new bat regulations bring small ball back.

"It's always catch it, throw it, catch it," he said. "Hit the ball and run. Travel ball has grown and those high school kids are at an advantage."

Bodi will travel and camp. He won't be far if the new coach reaches out.

"It's a chance to go places and do some things," he said.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: After 28 years, something other than baseball will determine decisions for Port Clinton's Bodi

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

