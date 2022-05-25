ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KS

Cimarron Man Dies in Meade County Accident

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two vehicle accident occurred Tuesday in Meade County at the intersection of US 160 and Road 4. A 2004 Chevy SUV being driven by Peter Krahn, 21,...

kscbnews.net

Montezuma Man injured in Motorcycle Accident in

A Montezuma man was injured in a deer/motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:51pm in Chautauqua County. The accident occurred on US 166 3 miles East of The K99/U166 Junction. Kim Unruh, 63, of Montezuma, was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on US 166 when he struck a...
MONTEZUMA, KS
kscbnews.net

Little River Shocks Elkhart with Four Run Seventh

Elkhart’s trip to the 2-1A state baseball tournament was short lived in 2022. Little River scored four runs in the top of the seventh to shock the #4 seed Elkhart Wildcats 7-5 Thursday afternoon at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Elkhart scored three in the first and one in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. Little River scored two in the fifth but the Wildcats answered with one in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-2. Little River crept closer with one in the sixth and shocked EHS with four runs in the seventh. Little River out-hit Elkhart 11-9 and had three errors compared to one Elkhart error. Cesar Gomez was 3-3 with a double and two runs. Austin Rich was 3-4. Julian Duran drove home two runs. Kage Ralstin pitched 2 and 1/3 scoreless with five strikeouts. Elkhart’s relief pitching allowed seven runs and 10 hits. Elkhart finishes 19-5 and has made state six of the past nine seasons.
LITTLE RIVER, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend drug arrest on Chestnut St.

On Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 10:56 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Chestnut Street in reference to an unknown male with a flashlight. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with Eduardo Torres, age 42. During the encounter, Torres removed his...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into home in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 23-year-old man early Monday morning following an apparent DUI crash into a home. Officers were dispatched to the injury crash in the 900 block of Jenny Avenue around 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find that a Honda CR-V had struck the west side of a residence. Officers located the driver, identified as Alexis Ortiz, of Garden City, Kan., sitting in the vehicle.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Rural housing in Kansas sees improvements

The state song of Kansas begins “Oh, give me a home …” and calls to the state’s frontier days, when the land served as a beacon of hope for thousands seeking new lives, land of their own and, of course, a place to call home. In...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s newest activity opening soon…ax throwing

The list of things to do in Great Bend will soon be growing. Hatchet Axtion will be opening soon downtown where patrons can compete in ax throwing. Sage Cauley and Johan Sanchez partnered to bring the popularity-growing competition to town. The two were ax throwing in the Kansas City area, and Cauley felt the concept of the activity would have success in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Keeping the grass below 9 inches in Great Bend

As Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer evaluates if overgrown vegetation violations are decreasing, he notes there will always be the same chronic violators. Many of the issues come from abandoned properties, owners that live out of town, elderly owners or those that cannot afford the lawn maintenance. Keffer...
GREAT BEND, KS
kscbnews.net

Natividad “Nettie” Rodriquez

Natividad “Nettie” Rodriquez, 77, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home in Liberal, KS. She was born on September 5, 1944 to Pablo and Gregoria (Gutierrez) Rodriquez at Lockhart, TX. Natividad enjoyed working in her flower beds, sewing, crafting, fishing, camping, and family...
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Jack L. Frydendall

Jack L. Frydendall, age 78, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas. He was born February 15, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the son of Clair Russell and Flona Mabel (Heaton) Frydendall. In 1960 he moved to Scott City, Kansas. This is where he met the love of his life, Randea Kah Leslie. Later on May 2, 1963, they couple were married in Scott City. While in Scott City, he worked hard to support his family of seven as a milkman, shoe cobbler, bartender at the VFW, the Dart-In, and Campbell’s dry cleaning. He later bought the dry cleaning service and operated it for several years. In 1972, the couple moved to Meade where he began working for Rainbo Bread as a deliveryman until his retirement in 2006. He proudly served Southwest Kansas and part of Oklahoma for over thirty-four years, delivering bread and making new friends wherever he went. In 1985, Jack relocated to Liberal, Kansas, with Rainbo Bread. After his retirement in 2006, he worked at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center as maintenance and a van driver. In 2010, Jack and Randea moved to Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to their grandchildren. Jack worked part-time at a local car wash as a hobby/loved getting to see how much money he could find in the vacuums and various items that customers would leave at the carwash. In 2021, Jack moved back to Liberal.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Garage Sale 1411 Jerry on May 28

Garage sale at 1411 Jerry in Liberal on Saturday, May 28: Shoes, clothes, bedding, dishes, home decor, many other items. Saturday May 28 from 7 am to mid-afternoon.
LIBERAL, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed in southwest Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Tuesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound on US-50, when for an unknown reason, the car drove onto the south shoulder. Upon correcting, the Cobalt went left of center and collided with a westbound 2016 Dodge Caravan. Both drivers died on the scene.
GRAY COUNTY, KS

