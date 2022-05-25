ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etro Names Marco De Vincenzo New Creative Director

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCgVg_0fpW5Jea00

MILAN — Marco De Vincenzo is joining Etro as the Italian brand’s new creative director, in charge of the women’s, men’s and home collections, effective June 1.

De Vincenzo’s first designs will bow for spring 2023 in September during Milan Women’s Fashion Week.

Founder Gerolamo, or Gimmo, Etro ’s children Veronica, Kean and Jacopo, who were previously creative directors of the women’s, men’s and home collections, respectively, will continue to collaborate with the house, which has been controlled by private equity L Catterton since July 2021.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive officer of Etro, said thanks to De Vincenzo’s “sensibility for colors, prints and fabrics, we are sure that Marco will know how to best interpret Etro’s extraordinary heritage,” and that he will “give new impulse to the world of accessories.”

The designer, a former winner of the Vogue Italia “Who Is on Next?” talent search, worked for years on accessories as a consultant for Fendi with Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi. His eye for bold colors, labor-intensive clothes, optical effects, rich fabrics and sophisticated embellishments caught the attention of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which struck a joint venture with the Rome-based designer in 2014.

In April last year, De Vincenzo bought back his namesake brand, which he first launched in 2009, from LVMH and his other partner MMGP Srl. The latter company also controls Cieffe Milano, the manufacturing firm that used to produce the De Vincenzo collections.

LVMH, which invested in the brand in 2014, had a 45 percent stake, while MMGP Srl controlled 35 percent of the company.

In January, the designer issued a 130-page coffee-table book published by Electa that retraces his career, spotlighting styles that didn’t make the cut of his fashion shows and presentations, called “Mondovisione,” which translates into “Worldwide Broadcast.”

In February, he returned to Milan Fashion Week to present his namesake fall 2022 collection after a two-year hiatus,  breathing new life into pre-loved fashion he scouted at thrift stores over the past years.

Cardinali joined Etro in September from Dolce & Gabbana with the goal to grow the brand’s customer base, expand into new categories, enhance its digital presence and drive global expansion, with a focus on the opportunities offered by Asia.

Etro is widely known for its signature paisley motif, bold patterns inspired by travel, and precious fabrics. The company was founded in 1968 as a textile firm. In the ‘80s, it expanded into men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, beauty, fragrances and home goods.

Etro relies on a global store network that comprises 140 boutiques in more than 58 countries, with flagships in cities ranging from Milan and London to Paris, New York, Beijing and Tokyo.

