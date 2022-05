Gervonta Davis appears more than willing to call Devin Haney on his presumed bluff. Davis, the 27-year-old, hard hitting lightweight from Baltimore, made it clear in an interview, held last month at a press conference to announce his fight with Rolando Romero this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, that he would be willing to face Haney, the WBC lightweight titlist from Oakland, should Haney come out victorious in his next fight.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO