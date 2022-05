PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert on Friday announced he will retire from the force. He made the announcent in a statement just minutes after Mayor Ed Gainey's officed alerted media to a 10 a.m. news conference at which Gainey is scheduled to make an "important announcement" about the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO