West Branch junior Dru DeShields transitions to standout track & field athlete

There are many high school head football coaches and athletes that believe football and track go hand in hand — as speed and agility are paramount in both sports and aid each other.

West Branch junior standout quarterback Dru DeShields certainly ascribes to that theory.

After years as a star baseball player, the 6-foot-3, 183-pound DeShields, who was a first-team All-Ohio Division IV quarterback last fall, decided to give track a try this spring.

To say the least, it’s worked out perfectly for the talented signal-caller.

DeShields, who quarterbacked West Branch to a 13-1 record, the outright Eastern Buckeye Conference title and the Division IV regional playoff finals last fall, has taken track and field by storm.

“I saw it online [the benefit of playing football and track] and my head football coach [Tim Cooper] is now the track coach and I knew it would be beneficial,” said DeShields.

During the EBC track meet at Marlington two weeks ago, DeShields won both the conference long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) and 400 meter (51.45 seconds) titles.

Then last weekend at the Division II district meet at Salem’s Sebo Stadium, DeShields qualified for the regional in both the long jump and 400 meters, the latter in a personal-best clocking of 51.21.

Not bad for a first-year track guy.

“He [DeShields] is a gamer and he finds that little extra,” said Cooper. “He finds that extra ounce of effort that he’s got left. We’re happy to have him on the track team.”

Dru DeShields is all-conference first-team selection in three sports

With DeShields at the controls last fall, West Branch finished second in Ohio (all divisions combined) in scoring offense at just under 50 points per game. Only Western Brown averaged more points per game.

DeShields is one of a few Eastern Buckeye Conference athletes to be named first-team all-conference in three sports (football, basketball and track) this year.

“I knew it [track] would be beneficial because I was like 169 [pounds] at the end of basketball, so I had lost a lot of weight,” said DeShields.

So, in addition to going out for track, DeShields has also hit the weight room. Since winter, he has bulked up and added a lot of muscle mass in his arms, something the football recruiters love.

“I’ve put a lot of weight on, I’m like 183 pounds now,” said DeShields, who finished with 4,785 total yards (3,659 passing and 1,126 rushing) yards last autumn. That total was only 41 total yards shy of the player who earned Mr. Football in Ohio in 2021. Medina’s Drew Allar, who committed to Penn State, combined for 4,826 total yards.

DeShields said some of the college coaches who have talked to him wanted to see him put on more weight because they know the arm, speed and talent is already there.

“That’s a little bit true,” said DeShields. “They told me to put on weight, which I have. The Toledo quarterback coach texted me when I posted some podium pictures [from the EBC track meet] and he said, "you have gotten a lot bigger.' ”

DeShields, who also sports a 3.9 GPA in the classroom, was asked about his goals.

“I just want to get bigger and faster,” he said.

Dru DeShields draws attention of FBS football programs

The success he has enjoyed in track is just an additional benefit.

The EBC will feature three of the best quarterbacks in Ohio this fall in DeShields, Alliance’s Brendan Zurbrugg and Salem’s Jackson Johnson. The three signal-callers combined to throw for just under 9,000 yards past fall.

Along with track, DeShields plans to go to a lot of premier football camps this summer which could aid his chances of landing offers.

“I’m just going to a lot of camps this year and when you go to those camps and you get a couple looks, you can get offers,” he said.

And as he prepares for his senior season in football in the fall, DeShields has some specific goals in mind for his Warriors.

“We want to win all of our games and make it past where we were last year, which was the regional finals,” he said.