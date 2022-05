APG readers almost certainly are aware of the brilliant nightlife that Scottsdale, and more specifically Old Town, offers both residents and tourists. We would like to think that said nightlife both walks the line between debauched and out-of-control (although recent spats of violence imply that maybe that line hasn’t been walked too effectively). One topic that is not often brought up is diversity and potential for discrimination in our nightlife however.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO