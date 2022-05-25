Megan Thee Stallion Set for Australia’s Festival X
BRISBANE, Australia — Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Australia with Festival X for what will be her first-ever performances in these parts.
Announced Wednesday (May 25), the Texas rapper headlines the five-date touring summer fest alongside Scottish EDM star Calvin Harris, and rapper/singer Don Toliver , also from the Lone Star State.
Also confirmed to the festival lineup is MaRLo, Green Velvet, Nina Kraviz, Boys Noize, Nora En Pure and many others.
Following a break due to the pandemic, the hip-hop and electronic dance music fest returns with an ambitious coast-to-coast route.
The 2022 edition kicks off Nov. 26 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, then moves to open-air venues on the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Sydney, before wrapping Dec. 4 at Perth’s Burswood Park.
After a a false start in 2018 , Festival X debuted in 2019 as a three-city east coast jaunt, with performances from Harris, Armin Van Buuren, Anna Lunoe and others.
The general on sale for Festival X 2022 starts June 1, with Live Nation pre-sales opening a day earlier.
Producers are Hardware and OneLove — creators of the one-time powerhouse festivals brand Stereosonic — with LN.
Festival X 2022 tour dates:
Nov. 26 — Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Nov. 27 — Alabaster Sports Fields, Gold Coast
Dec. 2 — Bonython Park, Adelaide
Dec. 3 — Sydney Showground, Sydney
Dec. 4 — Burswood Park, Perth
