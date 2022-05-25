ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Megan Thee Stallion Set for Australia’s Festival X

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BRISBANE, Australia — Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Australia with Festival X for what will be her first-ever performances in these parts.

Announced Wednesday (May 25), the Texas rapper headlines the five-date touring summer fest alongside Scottish EDM star Calvin Harris, and rapper/singer Don Toliver , also from the Lone Star State.

Also confirmed to the festival lineup is MaRLo, Green Velvet, Nina Kraviz, Boys Noize, Nora En Pure and many others.

Following a break due to the pandemic, the hip-hop and electronic dance music fest returns with an ambitious coast-to-coast route.

The 2022 edition kicks off Nov. 26 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, then moves to open-air venues on the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Sydney, before wrapping Dec. 4 at Perth’s Burswood Park.

After a a false start in 2018 , Festival X debuted in 2019 as a three-city east coast jaunt, with performances from Harris, Armin Van Buuren, Anna Lunoe and others.

The general on sale for Festival X 2022 starts June 1, with Live Nation pre-sales opening a day earlier.

Producers are Hardware and OneLove — creators of the one-time powerhouse festivals brand Stereosonic — with LN.

Festival X 2022 tour dates:

Nov. 26 — Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Nov. 27 — Alabaster Sports Fields, Gold Coast

Dec. 2 — Bonython Park, Adelaide

Dec. 3 — Sydney Showground, Sydney

Dec. 4 — Burswood Park, Perth

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles Completes Chart Double In Australia

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is the king of Australia’s charts, as Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) debuts atop the national albums survey and its first single, “As It Was,” racks-up a sixth week at No. 1. The former One Direction star is a perfect three-from-three with his solo albums on the ARIA Chart. His self-titled debut hit No. 1 in May 2017, sophomore set Fine Line got to the top in December, and now Harry’s House opens at the penthouse. Styles’ impact doesn’t end there. All 13 tracks from his new LP appear in the Top 15 on this week’s...
WORLD
Billboard

Lumineers to Headline New BeachRanch Festival in SoCal

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State is having its Americana moment this summer with the announcement of the third roots rock and country-themed festival for 2022 — the ocean-adjacent BeachLife Ranch country and Americana music festival, scheduled for Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 16-18. Co-created by independent concert promoter Alan Sanford and the crew who created the BeachLife Festival that first launched in 2019, BeachRanch will be headlined by The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and will include a special performance led by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From REZZ, Daphni & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: we broke down the eight greatest moments of EDC Las Vegas 2022, the new Chainsmokers album hit No. 1 on Dance/Electronic albums, we talked to Detroit star DJ Holographic ahead of her hometown set at Movement this weekend, legend Carl Craig told us about celebrating the 30th anniversary of his Planet E label at that same fest this weekend, Calvin Harris dropped the lead single from his forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Live Nation Electronic Asia announced a partnership with Astralwerks and we talked with the woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Billboard

Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Hits Into a Dance-Ready Remix: Listen

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ anthology album, Proof, is only 14 days away, but the K-pop stars are still giving to ARMY ahead of time. The global superstars have teamed up with record producer Benny Blanco, who remixed three of his personal picks from the group’s catalogue to bring new life to the songs. The tracks included on the dance ready remix are “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Life Goes On” and “Fake Love”; “Blood Sweat & Tears” appears on BTS’2016 album Wings, while “Life Goes On” hails from the group’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album Be, which was released in...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Ryan Castro Announces First-Ever North American 2022 Tour: See the Dates

Click here to read the full article. Colombia’s rising act Ryan Castro is hitting the road in the summer, announcing his first-ever U.S. and North American tour, Billboard can exclusively announce Thursday (May 26). Presented by BC Management, the tour kicks off June 9 at Miami’s LIV nightclub and will continue throughout key U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas, to name a few. Castro, who’s coined “El Cantante del Ghetto” by fans, will also visit fans across Mexico and Canada before wrapping Oct. 2 in Miami’s concert and food hall Oasis. “I feel very happy,” Castro said in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Explains: The Evolution of Girl Groups

Click here to read the full article. Girl groups like Destiny’s Child, Fifth Harmony, Blackpink and the Spice Girls have given us some of the biggest hits, most memorable moments and iconic solo stars, but what are the classic girl group components that make them so popular, and what are their origins? Girl groups have been popular in every decade. A few examples include The Andrews Sisters in the ’30s and ’40s, The Chordettes in the ’50s, and Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles in the ’60s. Their popularity exploded following the release of The Shirelles‘ 1960 hit “Will You Love Me...
MUSIC
Billboard

ABBA Take Trip to the Future With Virtual Live Show: Inside the Pioneering Production

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — After a 40-year wait, Swedish pop sensations ABBA made their eagerly-anticipated return to the live stage on Thursday and although none of the real-life musicians were actually onstage performing, all four of them were present in London, making a rare public appearance at the premiere of their virtual live concert ABBA Voyage. Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog walked the red carpet and received a rapturous standing ovation when they appeared onstage together at the end of the much-hyped show, which features de-aged digital avatar versions of the band...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Boys Noize
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Nora En Pure
Person
Don Toliver
Person
Green Velvet
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 28): Lunay, Camilo & More

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Lunay Makes Acting Debut Lights, cameras, action! Puerto Rican artist Lunay makes his big-screen debut in the new film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield. The Puerto Rican artist makes a brief cameo in the film as a limo driver who, as a side hustle, makes music. The Valet is now available for streaming on Hulu. Below, check...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Ultimate Latin Playlist for Memorial Day Weekend: Anitta, Becky G & More

Click here to read the full article. It’s not summer quite yet, but Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally considered by many in the United States to be the unofficial start of the season. This is why Billboard put together the ultimate Latin playlist that includes some of the latest chart-topping hits. Our readers will also enjoy 30 tracks and nearly two hours of music ranging from tropical gems to hard-hitting reggaeton to dembow, making this the perfect playlist for a long holiday weekend. The playlist includes Karol G’s super chill “Provenza,” Camilo’s new cumbia villera “Pegao,” Paulo Londra’s comeback punk track “Plan...
MUSIC
Billboard

Muse Replaces Foo Fighters on Aftershock 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Danny Wimmer Presents revealed on Thursday (May 26) that Muse will be replacing Foo Fighters as the Sunday headliner for Aftershock. The Grammy Award winning band will be joining fellow headliners Slipknot, KISS and My Chemical Romance. The lineup of rock heavyweights also includes Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God, Evanescence, A Day to Remember and Stone Temple Pilots. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to come back to Northern California and headline Aftershock on Sunday, October 9 in Sacramento,” said Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in a press...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Billboard

First Out: New Music From MUNA, Isaac Dunbar, Jordy & More

Click here to read the full article. Pride Month is only 5 days away — before the festivities begin, update some of your playlists with new tracks from some of your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From MUNA’s latest electro-pop jam to Isaac Dunbar’s inventive new EP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below. MUNA, “Home By Now” We’ve all heard the lovesick breakup song, as well as the kiss-off breakup song. But with their latest...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Summer Fest#Scottish#Instagram#Flemington Racecourse#Live Nation#Onelove#Alabaster Sports Fields#Gold Coast
Billboard

DJ Minx’s Movement Festival Playlist: 10 Essential Tracks

Click here to read the full article. Movement Festival kicks off tomorrow (May 28) in Detroit, with the legendary event once again showcasing the best in house, techno and sonic points beyond. Hometown queen DJ Minx is once again gracing the lineup, rounding out the event with a Monday night performance. This set will serve as the cornerstone of her DJ Minx & Friends stage, which on Monday will host an A+ collection of artists including The Martinez Brothers, DJ Tennis, Kyle Hall, Justin Martin and Octo Octa, Soul Clap. It’s Minx’s first time hosting a stage at Movement. A true aficionado...
DETROIT, MI
Billboard

TINI’s ‘La Triple T’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 Chart

TINI’s “La Triple T” holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart for a second week (chart dated May 21), two weeks after it flew in at No. 53. The track is the Argentinian’s first leader as a soloist, unaccompanied by another act, among a collection of three champs, including her seven-week run atop the list: “Bar,” with L-Gante (starting on the chart dated Nov. 20, 2021).
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy