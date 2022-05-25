Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 245 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belle Meade, or 7 miles north of Marco Island, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Belle Meade, Royal Palm Hammock, Lely Resort, Naples Manor and Fiddlers Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO