JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The Brown County Hornets advance to the Lincoln Land Super Sectional with an 11-1 win Concord Triopia in the Class 1A Sectional final at Alumni Field. Mason Henry was the star for the Hornets. He scattered five hits over six innings with just one earned run allowed and five strikeouts. He also did damage at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run and four knocked in.

BROWN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO