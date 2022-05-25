ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Flathead musician Eric Alan embarks on valley-wide tour with Nashville trio

By TAYLOR INMAN
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Eagle
 4 days ago

Local musician Eric Alan didn’t expect to be touring with Nashville trio The Gold Sisters when he met one of them while performing at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake three years ago. Along with drummer and longtime friend Rick Martinez, the musicians are looking forward to performing new music together during a two week tour of the Flathead Valley.

When Tori Gold met Alan, she said she never actually believed they would get the chance to play together one day.

“I said, ‘I play violin and my sisters, we play music. And he said, ‘cool, we should do something together sometime!’ I was thinking, ‘we’re never going to see you again, but sure, that sounds great! You know we should do that,’” Tori Gold said.

But, after messaging on Facebook the musicians developed a friendship. In October of last year, the sisters flew in to play with Alan during his album release show. Alan released his self-titled album last fall.

“For some random reason, when I was thinking about the people that would back the kind of music that was on the album, they just immediately popped into my mind. The strings and the harmonies just immediately came to mind as something that would compliment the album well,” Alan said.

Alan’s alternative rock, dotted with pop sounds and melodic piano meets the Gold Sisters’ folksy twang, creating a warm sound and genre-blending experience. Tori Gold said you wouldn’t think that all of the musician’s different styles would meld together so well.

“It’s amazing that if you were just looking at the music that Eric plays, that Rick plays and that we play, you would never think to connect them, other than the songwriting, but somehow it works so good, it’s really cool– just being able to blend those two genres together,” Tori Gold said.

The Gold Sisters began their foray into music after a traditional bluegrass station caught their attention as teenagers while their father was flipping through the radio channels. Living in Arizona at the time, they started listening to the station every Sunday. Tori Gold said they all sang, but Jocey Gold was the first to pick up instruments and encouraged the other two sisters to join. Soon, they moved to northern Virginia where a vibrant music scene gave them the opportunity to perform more and hone in on their craft. They’ve since toured all over the United States, Canada and Europe with their family band the Gold Heart Sisters. They write all of their own original music, which they describe as a fusion between bluegrass, folk and Americana.

Drummer Rick Martinez has been playing with Alan since they met while he was attending college in New York. He currently resides in Portland, Oregon, but frequently visits the Flathead to perform alongside Alan. He said he’s watched his songs develop over the course of their friendship and is excited to see the fully formed product.

“He says they’re new songs, some of them, but really they’ve been on the backburner for 15-20 plus years, as with a lot of artists I feel like. But, when those songs come to fruition in this way, it’s pretty cool to see. Because you’re looking back on something that popped into your head years ago and now it’s fully realized with strings and an acoustic setting. It’s nice, and it’s probably going to be hard leaving this and feeling like you’ve been spoiled. Because you’ve had that talent and resource right here,” Martinez said.

Martinez said playing gigs for hire is always a nice option, but playing with a longtime friend is a special experience.

“Before we all moved out west, we were sitting in a hot tub with another friend and I remember saying, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be crazy if we came out west and were able to do this on a regular basis?’ And here we are, just flash forward. Last summer was great, I think I was coming out once a month to play shows, then I met these very talented people (The Gold Sisters) and hopefully it’s just the start of something that’s bigger than it has been in the past,” Martinez said.

Getting all of the musicians to the valley has proved challenging, with rising flight costs and rental car prices. But, after months of planning Alan said he is ecstatic to finally play these shows.

“You know, this group is just talented enough that they can listen to something that was on my website or that I hummed into the phone, and they can practice it before they get here and they did, which I’m really grateful for their efforts and preparation and how much they care. For basically getting off a plane and playing a show, it turned out really well. I know by the time we play our big show at the Jewel Basin Center, we’ll have it locked in,” Alan said.

Alan said he believes their upcoming show at the Jewel Basin Center on Saturday will be his best show to date. The band is scheduled to play with John Dunnigan as part of the Center’s Crown Jewel Concert Series, which is running all summer long. The show will kick-off at 8 p.m. and other concert dates can be found on Alan’s website: www.musicbyericalan.com/spring-tour

The band poses outside of Alan's home on May 23, 2022. (Taylor Inman/Bigfork Eagle)

Bigfork Eagle

Library foundation’s new executive director ready for challenges ahead

New ImagineIF Library Foundation Executive Director Adam Tunnell is eager to help facilitate the needs of the library system and its patrons. Most recently the general manager of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Kalispell, Tunnell said even though he loved his position there, he felt like his passions were needed elsewhere. After serving on the foundation’s board for the last three years, he’s familiar with the recent conflicts that have occurred surrounding the library and understands the challenges ahead. “ As more and more things started happening, as the need was shown, I thought about long and hard. I...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

“People Crossed in Many Ways” – The Ferries of Bigfork

These days we probably don’t give a second thought to zipping over the Flathead River on Sportsman’s Bridge, or perhaps to the north on the Highway 35 bridge. But for centuries, or perhaps longer, the river has created a stark east-west divide as it widely braids itself from the mouth of Bad Rock canyon in the north to the top of Flathead Lake in the south. Author C.F. O’Neil noted that residents in the late 19th and early 20th century, found that “getting to the east side was a challenge, because the Flathead River, though not rushing, was wide and...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Parce stresses community involvement in bid for commissioner seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This one of four articles in a series that ran in the Daily Inter Lake previewing the candidates for the Flathead County Commission. After years in uniform, Jason Parce looks at potentially joining the Flathead County Commission as the natural extension of his career, particularly given his on-the-ground view of the region’s rapid change. “I feel like being a county commissioner would allow me the opportunity to become more involved in my community — at a broader level,” he said. Parce, who until recently served as a K-9 officer for the Kalispell Police Department, said his work in recent years let...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Somers Middle School presents 'Moana Jr.'

Make way for the tropical adventure of Disney’s Moana Jr., brought to life at Somers Middle School Friday, May 6, at 6:30pm, and Saturday, May 7, at 2pm, with performances continuing for a second week of shows May 13 at 6:30pm and May 14 at 2pm. In its fifth season, Somers Middle School Theater presents Moana Jr., illuminating individuals’ power to overcome obstacles and transcend the limits of others’ expectations. In the village of Motunui, Moana (Isabelle McKoy), daughter of the village chief (Brady Fried), thirsts for the horizon and a chance to explore and escape the confines of her little...
SOMERS, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Doug Fraley

Doug Fraley, 57, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Bigfork, Montana. Doug courageously battled neck and throat cancer for over two years. He is remembered as a loving and devoted father, husband, son, and brother. Doug was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 10, 1964, to Don and Donna Fraley. Their family moved around the Midwest for several years before making their home in Bigfork, MT, where Doug graduated from Bigfork High School in 1983. Doug went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon, MT, after receiving a football scholarship. His college career included...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Holmquist says she wants to continue serving the county

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one of four articles previewing the candidates for the Flathead County Commission. Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist says she wants to continue serving her community as she seeks her third term in county government. “I want to give back to the community that has been great to me,” she said. “I think I have something to offer and have institutional knowledge of laws, policies and procedures that is important. I have a lot to offer.” Holmquist, who ran the family’s small business for 40 years, says she enjoys talking with constituents about her decisions over the years. “I have a...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Community Calendar 5/5-5/11

Thursday May 5 Ladies Night at Kelly’s Casino, 5 p.m. Saturday May 7 Montana Spartan Race, 6:30 a.m- 6:30 p.m. Registration typically opens at 6:30am. Waves of 250 racers will be released every 15 minutes. Runners tackle demanding terrain and punishing obstacles. From beginner trail race and mud run participants to hardcore warriors, tough guys, and marathon runners, they all come out to test themselves on the insane obstacle races. Parking is available at 2886 Montana Highway 82 in Bigfork, at the intersection of Rt 35 and Rt 82 across from Grizzly Lanes. A free shuttle-bus service will bring racers to and...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Montana Attorney General pays a visit to Bigfork weapons manufacturer

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen stopped by firearms manufacturer Shield Arms at the end of April to congratulate them on their explosive growth and current expansion project. Founded in 2017 by Brandon Zeider and Seth Berglee, Shield Arms began in Zeider’s garage and has expanded twice in the past four years. The Bigfork firearms manufacturer is set by the end of the year to move into its new multimillion-dollar, 36,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing complex. Knudsen said he’s been friends with Berglee for many years, spanning from their time growing up together in eastern Montana to serving together in the state legislature....
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Areas of downtown parking closed next week due to paving

Some parking areas in downtown Bigfork will be closed next Monday and Tuesday due to a paving project part of bay sewer improvements by Bigfork Water and Sewer. According to engineering firm Morrison-Maierle, LHC plans to mill and prep on May 16th and pave on May 17th, unless there is bad weather. No parking will be available in the work area during these two days. The street will be closed to through traffic while crews are working. Access will be maintained on River/Osborn Street while they are working on Electric/Bridge Street. Once Electric/Bridge Street is finished, they will open the...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Harvest Foods receipts collected for the benefit of Bigfork Elementary

Nearly $350,000 in Harvest Foods receipts were collected for the benefit of Bigfork Elementary this winter. The receipts are collected in coordination with Register Tapes for Education, a program that partners with grocery stores for the benefit of local schools. Schools will collect receipts from participating grocery stores, strike alcohol and tobacco products from the receipts, then tally them up for a total dollar amount to send to Register Tapes for Education. That dollar amount translates into points for the program, which Bigfork Elementary/Middle School Secretary Carol Venegas said they can redeem for school supplies purchased through the Register Tapes...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

2022 Election results for Bigfork races

Preliminary (unofficial) results from election night Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Results will be updated as they become available. Bigfork had two races on the ballot this year for two positions on the Bigfork School Board and three positions on the Bigfork Water and Sewer District Board. Bigfork School Board Trustee election Zack Anderson 922 Roger C. Ball 418 Aaron Parish 611 Christina Relyea 721 Bigfork Water and Sewer District Board Paul Goodrich: 120 Alida Tinch: 210 Tom Cahill: 270 Paul Holland: 129 Joan Davis: 117 Gene Helberg: 160
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

