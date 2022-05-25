ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Vikes and Vals earn Western B track titles, tennis team takes 6th at state

By JEREMY WEBER
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork Eagle
 4 days ago

Bigfork will be taking a full bus to the state track meet in Great Falls this weekend after the Vikings and Valkyries each ran away with Western B Divisional titles in Frenchtown Saturday.

The Vikings used eight first-place finishes and 16 personal records (PR) to finish with 194 points, more than twice that of second-place Loyola, while the Valkyries also had eight first-place finishes and compiled 175 points, well ahead of Eureka’s 97.

The Vikings will be sending 18 athletes to Great Falls for the state meet while 17 Valkyries will be competing.

Jack Jensen and George Bucklin both won two individual events for the Vikings at the meet with Jensen setting a new PR of 2:00.71 to win the 800 meters while also winning the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:32.12.

Bucklin cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump and used a leap of 21 feet, 1.5 inches to earn the long jump title.

Wyatt Johnson posted a time of 16.27 to win the 110 hurdles with Cole Knopik in second with a PR of 16.63 seconds.

The Vikings swept the top three spots in the shot put as Levi Taylor set a new PR of 48 feet, 7 inches to take first, Braeden Guse’s PR of 47 feet, 11.5 inches earned second and Silvestre Rodreiguez set a new PR of 43 feet, 6 inches to take third.

Guse was a winner in the discus with a toss of 128 feet, 7 inches and Levi Peterson won the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 1 inch.

Inga Turner won two individual events to help lead the Valkyries, setting a PR in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.13 seconds and using a leap of 16 feet, 2.25 inches to win the long jump.

The Valkyries swept the top three spots in the long jump as Emma Pouwers leapt 15 feet, 8.75 inches to take second and Hannah Ayers used a PR of 15 feet, 5 inches to finish third.

Chloe Raats was a winner in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:01.06, Lily Tanko’s PR of 47.46 seconds win the 300 hurdles, Scout Nadeau set a new PR of 38 feet, 6.5 inches to win the shot put and Zoey Albert’s PR of 116 feet, 1 inch won the javelin.

Both relay teams improved on their Class B state-leading times to take first in their events as Danika Bucklin, Tanko, Raats and Afton Lambrecht set a time of 50.56 seconds in the 4X100 relay while Coralyn Shillam, Tanko, Raats and Lambrecht finished the 4X400 relay in 4:13.21.

Events at the Class B/C State Track Meet will get underway at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Great Falls High School.

TENNIS

Bigfork earned a sixth-place finish at the state tennis tournament in Bozeman over the weekend as the Vikings doubles team of Blain Barrows and Caden Leonard took third place.

Barrows and Leonard opened the tournament with two straight wins before falling in straight sets in the semifinals. The duo bounced back with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the consolation semifinals before winning their final match to take third.

For the Valkyries, Emma Berreth and Anika Ranson won their first three matches and advanced to the semifinals before dropping their final two matches.

Logan and Landen Livingston lost both of their doubles matches.

In singles action, Callie Martinz won her first two matches of the tournament before falling in the quarterfinals. She won won match in the consolation bracket before being eliminated.

George Brown overcame dropping the first set to earn a win in the opening round of boys singles action, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Brown dropped his next match in the quarterfinals before losing to teammate Ian McMann in the consolation bracket.

McMann lost his opening round matchup in three sets, but bounced back with two straight wins before being eliminated.

Kyle Fowlick won his first match 6-4, 6-4 before losing in the quarterfinals and being forced to withdraw due to injury.

Lily Tanko accelerates after taking the baton from Danika Bucklin in the 4X100 meter relay at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday, May 7. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

George Bucklin lands during the long jump competition at the Archie Roe meet in Kalispell Saturday, May 7. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Levi Taylor clears 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump at the Archie Roe meet in Kalispell Saturday, May 7. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Inga Turner flies through the air during the long jump competition at the Archie Roe meet in Kalispell Saturday, May 7. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Comments / 0

Related
Bigfork Eagle

Flathead musician Eric Alan embarks on valley-wide tour with Nashville trio

Local musician Eric Alan didn’t expect to be touring with Nashville trio The Gold Sisters when he met one of them while performing at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake three years ago. Along with drummer and longtime friend Rick Martinez, the musicians are looking forward to performing new music together during a two week tour of the Flathead Valley. When Tori Gold met Alan, she said she never actually believed they would get the chance to play together one day. “I said, ‘I play violin and my sisters, we play music. And he said, ‘cool, we should do something together...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Schools Band and Choir celebrate year’s end with spring concerts

The Bigfork High School Band and Choir have another year on books full of music and fun. Bigfork Schools Director of Bands Randi Tunnell said she’s proud of her student’s progress and is excited to see where the choir program will go next year with the hiring of a new choir teacher. Tunnell said she really enjoys teaching the choir class and has been doing it for several years, but isn’t a professional vocalist. She said she can sing and play piano, but her expertise lies as a band director. She teaches the choir class, four band classes and a...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Leland Wayne Harness

Leland Wayne Harness completed his work as a warrior of God on May 13, 2022. Wayne was born July 2, 1940 to Albert and Myrtle (Rost) Harness in Kalispell, MT. He was raised in Ferndale and graduated from Bigfork High School in 1958. Wayne married Marjorie Corson on March 31,1960 in Billings where he attended electronics school. Wayne and Margie returned to the Bigfork area to raise their three girls, Laurie Harness Lewis, Lisa Harness Moellenkamp, and Lana Harness Weeks, in Woods Bay. Wayne’s education and work experience led him to establish Wayne Electronics in Bigfork where he repaired a...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Flathead Lake Resort offers vintage glamping experience

Before taking over management of Flathead Lake Resort, Brittain Kovac and her husband, Josh Shuckman, had been full-time RVing and traveled much of the world. Kovac visited the valley for the first time in July of 2020 and instantly fell in love with the community and the picturesque vistas. “My jaw dropped when I got to the top of the hill in Polson and it didn’t come up for the whole 24 hours I was here. Everything was perfect,” Kovac said. “The cherry stands were open which made me feel like I was in Jamaica. As I continued driving up the...
BIGFORK, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Bigfork, MT
Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Eureka, MT
Great Falls, MT
Sports
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Frenchtown, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
Bigfork Eagle

A celebration of art and music at Swan River School

Students and their families joined school staff to celebrate Swan River School's art classes and music program during their Community Dessert Night on May 11. Art from all grade levels lined the walls and there was a performance from the school's band and choir. Attendees also enjoyed free dessert. ...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

“People Crossed in Many Ways” – The Ferries of Bigfork

These days we probably don’t give a second thought to zipping over the Flathead River on Sportsman’s Bridge, or perhaps to the north on the Highway 35 bridge. But for centuries, or perhaps longer, the river has created a stark east-west divide as it widely braids itself from the mouth of Bad Rock canyon in the north to the top of Flathead Lake in the south. Author C.F. O’Neil noted that residents in the late 19th and early 20th century, found that “getting to the east side was a challenge, because the Flathead River, though not rushing, was wide and...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

The Jewel Basin Center prepares for this summer’s Crown Jewel Concert Series

The Jewel Basin Center in Bigfork is preparing for their first big lineup of concerts this summer since opening last year. Founder Jim Lafferty said he’s imagined hosting a concert series at the center since its inception and is excited to see the outdoor music experience come to life. The idea of the Crown Jewel Concert Series was formulated with local musician Tommy Edwards, who kicked off the concert series in November of last year. Lafferty said he always wanted to do a big concert series at the Jewel Basin Center, so he brought it up to Edwards who came...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Library foundation’s new executive director ready for challenges ahead

New ImagineIF Library Foundation Executive Director Adam Tunnell is eager to help facilitate the needs of the library system and its patrons. Most recently the general manager of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Kalispell, Tunnell said even though he loved his position there, he felt like his passions were needed elsewhere. After serving on the foundation’s board for the last three years, he’s familiar with the recent conflicts that have occurred surrounding the library and understands the challenges ahead. “ As more and more things started happening, as the need was shown, I thought about long and hard. I...
BIGFORK, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Roe
Bigfork Eagle

Doug Fraley

Doug Fraley, 57, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Bigfork, Montana. Doug courageously battled neck and throat cancer for over two years. He is remembered as a loving and devoted father, husband, son, and brother. Doug was born in Wichita, Kansas on December 10, 1964, to Don and Donna Fraley. Their family moved around the Midwest for several years before making their home in Bigfork, MT, where Doug graduated from Bigfork High School in 1983. Doug went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon, MT, after receiving a football scholarship. His college career included...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Areas of downtown parking closed next week due to paving

Some parking areas in downtown Bigfork will be closed next Monday and Tuesday due to a paving project part of bay sewer improvements by Bigfork Water and Sewer. According to engineering firm Morrison-Maierle, LHC plans to mill and prep on May 16th and pave on May 17th, unless there is bad weather. No parking will be available in the work area during these two days. The street will be closed to through traffic while crews are working. Access will be maintained on River/Osborn Street while they are working on Electric/Bridge Street. Once Electric/Bridge Street is finished, they will open the...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Somers Middle School presents 'Moana Jr.'

Make way for the tropical adventure of Disney’s Moana Jr., brought to life at Somers Middle School Friday, May 6, at 6:30pm, and Saturday, May 7, at 2pm, with performances continuing for a second week of shows May 13 at 6:30pm and May 14 at 2pm. In its fifth season, Somers Middle School Theater presents Moana Jr., illuminating individuals’ power to overcome obstacles and transcend the limits of others’ expectations. In the village of Motunui, Moana (Isabelle McKoy), daughter of the village chief (Brady Fried), thirsts for the horizon and a chance to explore and escape the confines of her little...
SOMERS, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Community Calendar 5/5-5/11

Thursday May 5 Ladies Night at Kelly’s Casino, 5 p.m. Saturday May 7 Montana Spartan Race, 6:30 a.m- 6:30 p.m. Registration typically opens at 6:30am. Waves of 250 racers will be released every 15 minutes. Runners tackle demanding terrain and punishing obstacles. From beginner trail race and mud run participants to hardcore warriors, tough guys, and marathon runners, they all come out to test themselves on the insane obstacle races. Parking is available at 2886 Montana Highway 82 in Bigfork, at the intersection of Rt 35 and Rt 82 across from Grizzly Lanes. A free shuttle-bus service will bring racers to and...
BIGFORK, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Vals#Valkyries#Western B Divisional#Guse
Bigfork Eagle

Harvest Foods receipts collected for the benefit of Bigfork Elementary

Nearly $350,000 in Harvest Foods receipts were collected for the benefit of Bigfork Elementary this winter. The receipts are collected in coordination with Register Tapes for Education, a program that partners with grocery stores for the benefit of local schools. Schools will collect receipts from participating grocery stores, strike alcohol and tobacco products from the receipts, then tally them up for a total dollar amount to send to Register Tapes for Education. That dollar amount translates into points for the program, which Bigfork Elementary/Middle School Secretary Carol Venegas said they can redeem for school supplies purchased through the Register Tapes...
BIGFORK, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Quietly, Forest Service seeks comment on 23 special use permits

Trail running tours. ATV tours. Even a business that wants to transport docks out to private landowners on Swan Lake. Those are just a sampling of the 23 special use permits the Flathead National Forest is considering for this summer season. The Forest Service announced a public comment period on its Facebook page on April 30, but did not issue a formal press release on the permits. Some permits only cover a single event, such as Logan Health, which plans on hosting a marathon Sept. 24 with up to 1,000 runners, which will go from the Big Creek Campground and run south on...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Parce stresses community involvement in bid for commissioner seat

EDITOR'S NOTE: This one of four articles in a series that ran in the Daily Inter Lake previewing the candidates for the Flathead County Commission. After years in uniform, Jason Parce looks at potentially joining the Flathead County Commission as the natural extension of his career, particularly given his on-the-ground view of the region’s rapid change. “I feel like being a county commissioner would allow me the opportunity to become more involved in my community — at a broader level,” he said. Parce, who until recently served as a K-9 officer for the Kalispell Police Department, said his work in recent years let...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
33
Followers
72
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy