Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

By HEIDI DESCH
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when

looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season.

Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell.

“We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.”

“This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now reservations are tracking well, but we may very well see a lot of cancellations.”

Over the last 10 years, Glacier National Park has seen a 64% increase in visitation, noted the park’s Interim Superintendent Kate Hammond during the event. The park in 2021 saw its second busiest year on record for visitation.

Hammond says in recent years the trend for national parks and forests, and state parks is an increase in visitation, but what will happen this summer remains to be seen.

“We’re expecting a busy summer season,” she said. “Our reservations in terms of park concessioners are trending strong, but we will have to see how gas and inflation impact our summer visitation.”

Dylan Boyle, executive director of Explore Whitefish, says it’s an interesting time when it comes to predicting summer visitation.

“The best way to describe it is a tug-of-war of a lot of variables, right now there are more questions than answers,” he told the Inter Lake on Thursday. “The tourism outlook is optimistic — the demand for travel is strong going in 2022. People are wanting to travel, but there are worries about inflation, supply chain issues, a possible economic recession and the pandemic. There’s positive demand, but there’s also clouds of uncertainty.”

Now that U.S.-Canada border restrictions revolving around Covid have eased, Boyle says it will be interesting to see if visitors from Canada start returning to the Flathead Valley this summer.

Nearly every state in the country on Wednesday had crossed the $4 per gallon mark for gas. On Friday the national average for regular gas was $4.593 per gallon, while last year it was $3.043, according to figures by AAA. Montana remained below the national average at $4.345 per gallon, but still trending above the average for the same day last year at $2.908.

The inflation rate dipped slightly in April to 8.3%, but remained near a four-decade high.

About six in 10 Americans are planning at least one summer trip, according to April figures released by the U.S. Travel Association, but nearly two-thirds or 63% say rising gas prices will impact their decision to travel.

LAST YEAR, about 12.5 million nonresidents visited Montana, spending around $5.15 billion, according to estimates by the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana.

The number of travelers visiting the state in 2021 increased 12.5% from 2020, bringing the number nearly back to the pre-pandemic visitation levels. Nearly half of those travelers were here during the third quarter from July through September.

“Overall for 2021, slightly larger group sizes, longer lengths of stay and higher daily average spending per group resulted in the significant increase in spending compared to previous years,” said Jeremy Sage, ITRR interim director, in a release.

Visitors spent the most money on fuel, while restaurant and bar spending and accommodations make up another third of the average daily travel budget for nonresidents, according to the institute.

Visitor spending during 2021 supported an estimated 47,800 jobs directly. Associated with those jobs is $1.3 billion of labor income directly supported by nonresident spending. An additional $734 million of labor income is indirectly supported by nonresident travel spending.

BUT TOURISM fatigue seems to be plaguing at least some parts of the state, including the Flathead Valley.

A University of Montana survey released this spring found that while state residents generally still support tourism there are growing worries about overcrowding and quality of life.

Carter Bermingham, research associate with the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at UM, told those in attendance at Tuesday’s chamber event that the institute surveys residents each year on their attitudes regarding tourism.

The survey found that 71% of Montanans still agree that the overall benefits of tourism outweigh the negative impacts. However, in Flathead County, that number was lower at 52%.

Statewide, 57% said their community is becoming overcrowded because of more visitors in the summer. In the Flathead, that number was 94%.

“Anywhere that’s been shouldering a heavy burden for tourism over the last five to 10 years, this is pretty typical,” he said.

It can be easy to discuss the economic positives of tourism, but there’s also a larger story to the impacts, he noted because having a successful tourism industry means buy-in from residents.

“These are trends that are important to keep in mind when you talk about this type of stress that is put on residents when you do have the economic success of tourism,” he said.

The number of tourists coming to Montana now is about the same as it was in 2019, Bermingham noted, but attitudes about tourism have shifted.

“Having a successful tourism industry means buy-in from residents,” he said. “So keeping these kinds of trends in mind is important.”

FOCUSING ON directing tourism beyond the summer season has come to the forefront as well as visitor management.

The Flathead Valley is a special place, Medler says, and Discover Kalispell continues to be a destination advocate aiming to bolster travel here outside the peak summer season. She points out that the average occupancy rate in winter in Flathead County is 40%, which leaves room to support businesses outside the summer travel season.

“One of our main strategies is based on strengthening the tourism economy while preserving the community’s values and assets,” she said.

Tourism in 2020 brought in $1.1 million to Flathead County and supports 12,000 jobs, she notes, making an impact on providing for a strong economy here.

“We work on visitor management by communicating to visitors when they arrive and presenting them with the right options to minimize their travel footprint,” Medler said. “A big part of that is recreating responsibility.”

Explore Whitefish, Boyle notes, does not market the summer season for travel but works on building the shoulder seasons to support businesses year round. The organization will continue its Be a Friend of the Fish sustainable tourism campaign.

“We try to make sure there’s awareness about treating our community with respect and recreating responsibly,” Boyle said.

Glacier Park saw 3,089,642 visitors in 2021, overtaking 2019’s 3,049,839 for the second-busiest year on record. Spring visitation numbers this year have been slightly down from 2021, but the park is still preparing for a busy summer season.

Glacier is for the second year requiring reservations to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road between May 27 and Sept. 11. The Sun Road ticketing system is one way officials are looking to manage the number of visitors and protect the park.

“We have experienced increased traffic, crowded trails and impacts to park resources,” she said. “So the goal of these reservation pilots is to spread visitation out, prevent gridlock and improve the visitor experience and protect the resources.”

Hammond says Glacier is not alone when it comes to managing an increase in visitor numbers, but the strategies for managing visitors are developed at each park.

“Glacier National Park is one of the crown jewels of Northwest Montana,” she said. “We are tasked with protecting the park’s resources for future generations. And that means both the physical resources — the wildlife, the wilderness characteristics, the scenery — but also the visitor experience.”

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/11/22 Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp. Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel. Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

New fire station in the works for Tarkio

The Mineral County Commissioners on March 26 approved a plan to add 66 parcels to the Superior Rural Fire District, which formalized the process that has been going on for over a year to build small fire department in the Tarkio area. “What that allowed us to do is start negotiating to acquire this 2-acre piece of property to build a fire station. We’ve been working with the DNRC and they have now approved SVFD (Superior Volunteer Fire Department) to submit which allows us to purchase, for a small amount of money, the rights to build a fire station,” explained...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local expert shares tidbits on how to 'spoil your horse'

If you’re new to the horse community, tricks of the trade should be pretty darn valuable. "To whiten socks or clean legs, use baby powder," when it comes to their grooming. "The front legs of a horse are not attached to the spinal column, but the hind limbs are." "It is best to offer horses loose salt in a wooden box under cover, rather than the traditional cow-block." The spinal column leg attachment data may, or may not be useful information, but her book, "Horse Recipes with TLC: 95 Ways to Spoil your Horse" is loaded with knowledge attained from experience and...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains students perform year-end concert

The Plains middle and high school bands and choir performed in front of a full house Thursday evening in the new Plains gymnasium. Under the direction of music director Brittany Nichols, the middle school band played several numbers including one number with garbage can drums much to the enjoyment of the audience. The high school choir sang serval songs including an upbeat song called Memories. Solo parts of Memories were sung by Lillian MacDonald who received a perfect score during her performance in the State of Montana District Music Festival this spring. Music Director Brittany Nichols passed out band and...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dane Lyman McNabb, 72

Dane Lyman McNabb passed away Friday, Oct. 22 at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. He was 72 years of age. Dane was born in August 1949, in a logging camp near Orofino Idaho to Roy Matthews and Velma Chriswell. Shortly after graduating highschool in Twin Falls, Idaho, Dane joined the Army as a paratrooper. He served three tours in Vietnam as a recondo with the 2/502 of the 101st Abn. He achieved the rank of Sgt. E-5, and was very proud of his service. Following his time in Vietnam, Dane continued his service with the Army in Alaska. There he...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

