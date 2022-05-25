Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache

Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel.

Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is also producing low levels of carbon monoxide. The cost to replace this unit is $20,000, an increase of $7,600.

When Adam Bache heard about the dire need of the center, he began researching available funds and grants. Adam has talked with the current commissioners, a past commissioner, Ray Brown from Sanders County Community Development, and Mission West Community Development Partners. The board has met with him twice, and he is arranging a meeting with Ray Brown to hear about any funding that might be available. Since the unit needs to be replaced before fall, the timing is critical.

The maintenance of the senior center is dependent upon donations, building use rent, and any grants which the center might be able to apply for. If you would like to help replace this heating/AC unit, please send your donations to Plains Paradise Senior Center, PO Box 935, Plains MT 59859.

I am impressed with Adam Bache. He is working for our county even before he is elected. I encourage you to consider voting for Adam.

— Linda Bursell

Perilous times

I remember when the Great Depression and World War II ended; when the state of Israel was reinstated; when "under God" was added to the Pledge of Allegiance; when our first grade teacher led us in “The Lord’s Prayer”. It was a time of booming industry in those western Oregon woods surrounding that narrow ranching valley; of hard work and great optimism and hope for the future. A time when you could make your dreams come true. We felt so secure in the greatest nation on earth, and proud to be a native-born American!

We took our God-given freedoms for granted; WHAT HAPPENED? Let’s face it: Now we are living in a PERILOUS TIME. Two years ago our country was going “great guns.” But then (much evidence has come to light) I believe an election was fraudulently stolen, and the socialists took over. WATCH OUT! We have a critical election coming up, and we’d better get it right.

James Madison said, back in 1778 to the General Assembly of the state of Virginia, “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, NOT upon the power of government, far from it! We’ve staked the future of all our political institutions upon our capacity…to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

In 1781 Thomas Jefferson said in his notes on the state of Virginia, “God Who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift from God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

Benjamin Franklin said at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, God governs in the affairs of man….except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it. I firmly believe this. I also believe that, without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel.”

“Turn us again, O God; cause your face to shine, and We shall be saved.” (Psalm 80:3)

— Rose Anne Pearson, St. Regis

Research before you vote

In turning a free country to communism, Alinsky said, YOU HAVE TO DECEIVE THE PEOPLE.” That is happening now. The present day Democrat party is far advanced in vacuuming us into socialism, with the mainstream media facilitating them.

This year’s elections will most likely, in my opinion, decide whether our freedoms and our constitutional republic will survive. Would you trade freedom for a few temporary federal handouts and eventual slavery to the government?

“The thief come to steal, kill and destroy.” –(John 10:10)



I remember 9/11. Consider Ukraine! PLEASE THINK and do research before you vote!

— Anton ‘Tony’ Pearson, St, Regis

Mitchell stands for liberty

The sovereignty of the state of Montana demands the support of autonomous individuals who are willing to stand in the gap against encroaching tyranny, given, the perilous times that our independence is faced with, such a Man who embodies the attributes necessary for such a cause is my Husband Randy Mitchell.

Many people do not know who this Randy Mitchell is that is running in the primary for HD14. Many have some pre-conceived idea based upon unsubstantiated stories and subjective observations. It is true that Randy is not the type of Man who will whisper “sweet nothings” in your ear just to make you “feel” good to win your vote. He will tell you what you need to hear, out of Love and is a Man who will always stand for the truth (Ephesians 4:14-15).

There are those who want to paint an ugly picture about the Man that I Love, they would like for others to believe that he is a “Bully” that is too outspoken or is a “Hard Right Extremist.” By the way, if it is meant by “Hard Right Extremist” that we believe that government should abide by the original intent and design of the U.S. and Montana Constitutions and expect them to respect the balance of power that is set forth in these documents, then…..Who wouldn’t want that? In that case I think we would all be “Hard Right Extremists.”

I have the privilege of being witness to the incredibly important traditional and chivalrous acts that seem to be lost in the world of today of which Randy makes a part of his everyday life. He is the only Man that I know who makes it a priority to call his Mother every single day to check in on her, he is a Man who opens the door for me and asks total strangers how their day is going? Of which I am Blessed to be able to see light up when they are acknowledged.

Randy is not the type of Man who is self-serving and will not take anything from anyone which is the reason he is self-funding his campaign. Randy has had several donations in the form of checks that he received in the mail of which he takes the time to make calls to these supportive folks to thank them personally and to let them know that he will be sending their money back to them. The question is always why? His answer is that he does not want to be beholden to any special interest but would appreciate their support in letting others know who he is and what he stands for.

Randy is a Man that will always stand upon Truth, Loyalty, Hard Work, and Charity. I know that in Today’s world, telling the Truth isn’t always popular and Masculinity isn’t always accepted but I also know, and history bears witness to the fact, that it is the strong Men of old who did not succumb to public ridicule or rejection over preserving Liberty that persevered in keeping America’s Families and Freedom a priority so as to preserve our State and National sovereignty.

Please remember that your Vote is your voice and the most important vote you can cast will be in this upcoming Primary election on June 7th, 2022.

— Kim Mitchell