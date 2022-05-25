ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Letters to the editor May 25

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Impressed with Bache

Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel.

Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is also producing low levels of carbon monoxide. The cost to replace this unit is $20,000, an increase of $7,600.

When Adam Bache heard about the dire need of the center, he began researching available funds and grants. Adam has talked with the current commissioners, a past commissioner, Ray Brown from Sanders County Community Development, and Mission West Community Development Partners. The board has met with him twice, and he is arranging a meeting with Ray Brown to hear about any funding that might be available. Since the unit needs to be replaced before fall, the timing is critical.

The maintenance of the senior center is dependent upon donations, building use rent, and any grants which the center might be able to apply for. If you would like to help replace this heating/AC unit, please send your donations to Plains Paradise Senior Center, PO Box 935, Plains MT 59859.

I am impressed with Adam Bache. He is working for our county even before he is elected. I encourage you to consider voting for Adam.

— Linda Bursell

Perilous times

I remember when the Great Depression and World War II ended; when the state of Israel was reinstated; when "under God" was added to the Pledge of Allegiance; when our first grade teacher led us in “The Lord’s Prayer”. It was a time of booming industry in those western Oregon woods surrounding that narrow ranching valley; of hard work and great optimism and hope for the future. A time when you could make your dreams come true. We felt so secure in the greatest nation on earth, and proud to be a native-born American!

We took our God-given freedoms for granted; WHAT HAPPENED? Let’s face it: Now we are living in a PERILOUS TIME. Two years ago our country was going “great guns.” But then (much evidence has come to light) I believe an election was fraudulently stolen, and the socialists took over. WATCH OUT! We have a critical election coming up, and we’d better get it right.

James Madison said, back in 1778 to the General Assembly of the state of Virginia, “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, NOT upon the power of government, far from it! We’ve staked the future of all our political institutions upon our capacity…to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

In 1781 Thomas Jefferson said in his notes on the state of Virginia, “God Who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift from God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

Benjamin Franklin said at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, God governs in the affairs of man….except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it. I firmly believe this. I also believe that, without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel.”

“Turn us again, O God; cause your face to shine, and We shall be saved.” (Psalm 80:3)

— Rose Anne Pearson, St. Regis

Research before you vote

In turning a free country to communism, Alinsky said, YOU HAVE TO DECEIVE THE PEOPLE.” That is happening now. The present day Democrat party is far advanced in vacuuming us into socialism, with the mainstream media facilitating them.

This year’s elections will most likely, in my opinion, decide whether our freedoms and our constitutional republic will survive. Would you trade freedom for a few temporary federal handouts and eventual slavery to the government?

“The thief come to steal, kill and destroy.” –(John 10:10)

I remember 9/11. Consider Ukraine! PLEASE THINK and do research before you vote!

— Anton ‘Tony’ Pearson, St, Regis

Mitchell stands for liberty

The sovereignty of the state of Montana demands the support of autonomous individuals who are willing to stand in the gap against encroaching tyranny, given, the perilous times that our independence is faced with, such a Man who embodies the attributes necessary for such a cause is my Husband Randy Mitchell.

Many people do not know who this Randy Mitchell is that is running in the primary for HD14. Many have some pre-conceived idea based upon unsubstantiated stories and subjective observations. It is true that Randy is not the type of Man who will whisper “sweet nothings” in your ear just to make you “feel” good to win your vote. He will tell you what you need to hear, out of Love and is a Man who will always stand for the truth (Ephesians 4:14-15).

There are those who want to paint an ugly picture about the Man that I Love, they would like for others to believe that he is a “Bully” that is too outspoken or is a “Hard Right Extremist.” By the way, if it is meant by “Hard Right Extremist” that we believe that government should abide by the original intent and design of the U.S. and Montana Constitutions and expect them to respect the balance of power that is set forth in these documents, then…..Who wouldn’t want that? In that case I think we would all be “Hard Right Extremists.”

I have the privilege of being witness to the incredibly important traditional and chivalrous acts that seem to be lost in the world of today of which Randy makes a part of his everyday life. He is the only Man that I know who makes it a priority to call his Mother every single day to check in on her, he is a Man who opens the door for me and asks total strangers how their day is going? Of which I am Blessed to be able to see light up when they are acknowledged.

Randy is not the type of Man who is self-serving and will not take anything from anyone which is the reason he is self-funding his campaign. Randy has had several donations in the form of checks that he received in the mail of which he takes the time to make calls to these supportive folks to thank them personally and to let them know that he will be sending their money back to them. The question is always why? His answer is that he does not want to be beholden to any special interest but would appreciate their support in letting others know who he is and what he stands for.

Randy is a Man that will always stand upon Truth, Loyalty, Hard Work, and Charity. I know that in Today’s world, telling the Truth isn’t always popular and Masculinity isn’t always accepted but I also know, and history bears witness to the fact, that it is the strong Men of old who did not succumb to public ridicule or rejection over preserving Liberty that persevered in keeping America’s Families and Freedom a priority so as to preserve our State and National sovereignty.

Please remember that your Vote is your voice and the most important vote you can cast will be in this upcoming Primary election on June 7th, 2022.

— Kim Mitchell

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sanders County, MT
Plains, MT
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Plains, MT
Sanders County, MT
Government
City
Paradise, MT
Local
Montana Government
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

County officials discuss involvement in Paradise sewer project

To everyone it was a packed house this past Tuesday as the combatants on both sides of the Paradise sewer project convened at the Paradise Community Center. To many, however, it was a “stacked” house featuring a host of sewer project supporters from outside the confines of the town of Paradise. And in the midst of the often heated meeting, Sanders County officials discussed a proposal to have the county take control of the project, including using its available funds to eliminate a contentious part of the initial proposal that would require local residents to repay approximately $700,000 in loans associated with...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
James Madison
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Fair commission talks ticketing, insurance

The Sanders County Fair Commission held its regular meeting Wednesday, May 11, at the fairgrounds with a full agenda for the upcoming fair. All board members were present. First on the agenda, after the meeting was called to order, was public participation on non-agenda items. Brian Reed, who had been a regular food vender at the fair, asked the board members about his being denied a booth in this year’s upcoming fair. Reed was also concerned about the requirements of a $500,000 liability insurance policy on food booths. After much discussion Board members were able to find a booth for Reed....
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

New fire station in the works for Tarkio

The Mineral County Commissioners on March 26 approved a plan to add 66 parcels to the Superior Rural Fire District, which formalized the process that has been going on for over a year to build small fire department in the Tarkio area. “What that allowed us to do is start negotiating to acquire this 2-acre piece of property to build a fire station. We’ve been working with the DNRC and they have now approved SVFD (Superior Volunteer Fire Department) to submit which allows us to purchase, for a small amount of money, the rights to build a fire station,” explained...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local expert shares tidbits on how to 'spoil your horse'

If you’re new to the horse community, tricks of the trade should be pretty darn valuable. "To whiten socks or clean legs, use baby powder," when it comes to their grooming. "The front legs of a horse are not attached to the spinal column, but the hind limbs are." "It is best to offer horses loose salt in a wooden box under cover, rather than the traditional cow-block." The spinal column leg attachment data may, or may not be useful information, but her book, "Horse Recipes with TLC: 95 Ways to Spoil your Horse" is loaded with knowledge attained from experience and...
SUPERIOR, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bache#Ac
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Fri. noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11 a.m. First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage. Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Book Club...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/11/22 Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp. Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
62
Followers
147
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy