ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Bill looks to exempt outfitters and guides from minimum wage rule

By JEREMY WEBER
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

A new bipartisan bill proposed late last month by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) hopes to support the outdoor economy by exempting outfitters and guides from what outdoor industry officials say are burdensome overtime requirements.

The new bill was proposed in response to Executive Order 14026, which was issued by President Biden on April 27, 2021 and went into effect Jan. 30 of this year. The order requires all new federal contracts to incorporate a minimum wage of $15 per hour for most employees and a minimum wage of $7.90 per hour for tipped workers. The order also includes plans to raise the minimum wage annually and phase out the lower minimum wage for tipped workers by 2024.

Proposed by Daines and Sinema April 28, the new legislation hopes to further amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to stipulate that businesses that are closed for seven months or more every year or that make more than two-thirds of their income in less than six months are exempt from the minimum wage rules in the executive order.

While the White House says the order is intended to promote the economy, state guiding organizations are seeing the situation differently and have been fighting the order since it was enacted earlier this year. They are hoping the new proposed legislation will save them from minimum wage rules that could cripple their industry.

“Montana Outfitters and Guides Association is proud to support this industry saving legislation that protects outfitters and guides from out-of-touch regulations that would have put many Montanans out of business,” said Mac Minard, Executive Director Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. “This bill is critical to protecting sportsmen and recreation access, and jobs, particularly in rural communities where opportunities are limited.”

THE ISSUE of a federal minimum wage for outfitters and guides stems back to the Obama administration and Executive Order 13658, signed in Feb. 2014 and enacted Jan. 1, 2015.

Quite similar to the new order, Obama’s Executive Order 13658 instituted a minimum wage for federal contract workers of $10.10 per hour.

Outfitters and guides were able to successfully lobby against the rule and were granted an exemption by the Trump administration with the issue of Executive Order 13838 in May 2018, but are once again fighting the same battle.

“Thanks to Montana’s outfitters and guides, folks from all over the world come to Montana to hunt, fish and explore our great outdoors, and as a result, Montana’s outdoor economy is thriving,” Daines said in a press release. “It’s critical we pass my bipartisan bill to help protect Montana sportsmen jobs by cutting burdensome red tape that limits Montana workers and adds unnecessary burdens to Montana small business owners.”

“We’re boosting Arizona’s outdoor recreational tourism industry, fueling job creation and expanding recreational opportunities across our state,” Sinema added.

Many business owners say they knew nothing of the minimum wage changes until the Colorado River Outfitters Association and Arkansas Valley Adventures sued the federal government in December in an attempt to block the rule.

The groups argued that permits to operate on federal lands don't make them federal contractors offering services to the federal government, an argument that was rejected by a federal judge on Jan. 29.

ONE POSSIBLE saving grace for outfitters and guides is that the new rule only applies to new contracts or those being renewed, meaning existing contracts would be unaffected. For new businesses and those with expiring contracts, the new rule could spell disaster.

“Now more than ever, we need to make sure that outdoor recreation experiences remain accessible and affordable to all,” America Outdoors Executive Director Aaron Bannon said. “Through this bill, Senator Daines and Senator Sinema are working to ensure that seasonal outfitters can continue to provide transformative outdoor experiences without facing exorbitant operating costs.”

The new bill was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, where it awaits further study.

Reporter Jeremy Weber may be reached at 406-758-4446 or jweber@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
NBC News

Mehmet Oz claims victory as Pennsylvania declares recount

Republican Mehmet Oz, the television personality and doctor endorsed by former President Donald Trump, declared himself the "presumptive" Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania on Friday, despite the state's announcement this week that the race would need an official recount. In a video posted to Twitter, Oz thanks his supporters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

State to distribute $500k to tribal nations for drug treatment support

The state announced Thursday that it will distribute $500,000 to Montana’s eight Tribal Nations to help the tribes cope with ongoing drug treatment support. The money is coming from the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment, or the HEART Fund, which invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities — including $500,000 in grants directly to Tribal Nations each year for substance use disorder prevention; mental health promotion; mental health crisis, treatment, and recovery services; and tobacco prevention and cessation Each tribal nation will receive $62,500. “Acting with the...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Tribes preparing three-day Bison Range celebration

The appearance of new calves on the Bison Range at Moiese this spring comes with a heightened sense of joy for many as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes begin their first full season of managing the historical site since the passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020. The legislation created a two-year period for transitioning management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT, and the Tribes officially took over management in January. In celebration of the transfer and recent improvements at the visitor center, Tribal leaders are planning three days...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Federal#The White House
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter and bowhunter education instructors honored

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors this month in Missoula. Montana's hunter and bowhunter education program is made possible by a group of dedicated volunteer instructors that collectively teach hundreds of classes each year. The state’s longest serving instructor has been volunteering for 65 years. All service award recipients receive a plaque and special additional awards at set service milestones. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop in Missoula were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 35 years (please see the list...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior QRU team up and running

Since December of 2021 the Superior Volunteer Fire Department has been getting acquainted with its brand-new Quick Response Unit. Made up solely of dedicated volunteers to serve the Superior area and the I-90 corridor, this team of medical personnel and emergency response drivers has worked diligently the past several months to form this life saving group and also earn a special state recognition in pediatric care. Heather Pecora is the Medical Manager of the QRU team. Her and her husband Josh, moved to Mineral County almost three years ago from Utah. She said, “While we lived there, we were both...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bison Range opens for another busy season

Friday, May 6, was the start of another busy season for the National Bison Range in Moise, and also the second season under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes. The Bison Range draws visitors from around the world, with opening weekend seeing tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and Russia. This year’s visitors will notice a host of improvements, ranging from new interpretive displays, to improved pullouts and roads, and a completely remodeled visitor center with a new gift shop. The Bison Range was established in 1908 under President Theodore Roosevelt who authorized Congress to appropriate tax dollars to purchase...
LIFESTYLE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
62
Followers
147
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy