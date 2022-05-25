ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana primary voters must be registered by noon on June 6

By Associated Press
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montanans who want to cast a vote in next month's primary election must be registered with their county elections office by noon on June 6, under an order by the Montana Supreme Court.

The justices, in a 4-1 ruling Tuesday, said changes to election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will remain in effect for the June 7 primary.

District Court Judge Michael Moses of Billings had ruled last month that a law ending Election Day voter registration appeared to unconstitutionally burden the right to vote and he temporarily blocked it for this year's primary election.

The Supreme Court lifted that injunction, agreeing with Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen that three local elections have been successfully held under the laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.

The court also noted the plaintiffs — the Montana Democratic Party, Native American organizations and youth advocacy groups — had not challenged the laws prior to the earlier elections.

"I am grateful that the Supreme Court recognized the importance of orderly, safe, and secure elections," Jacobsen said in a statement.

Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, has said the 2021 voting laws were an attack on Montanans' constitutional right to vote, and more greatly impacted young voters, Native voters, along with elderly and disabled voters and others who might have difficulty getting to the polls.

Western Native Voice, whose work includes registering Native Americans to vote, said in recent years its largest voter registration days have been on Election Days.

The organization "is creating a 'drop everything' emergency plan to get Native Americans in Montana registered to vote for the 2022 primary election," executive director Ronnie Jo Horse said in a statement Wednesday.

The high court's ruling also means people using student IDs as identification when voting will also have to provide some other proof of residency, such as a utility bill or a pay stub with their name and address on it.

The biggest races in the primary are two U.S. House seats.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Montana Primary Elections: Your one-stop shop for voting

Election day is June 7, and with recent changes in how Montanans can vote, we have put together all you need to know for this year’s elections. On election night, election results can be viewed here. Montana Right Now has broadcasted several debates hosted by the Montana Farmers Union...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Winter, ‘ready on day one,’ wants to bring ‘progressive populist’ view to Washington, D.C.

Tom Winter has at least one clear disadvantage and one clear advantage in his bid to land the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s new western district. On the down side, the former state lawmaker has raised the least amount of money among his competitors. As of May 18, Winter had […] The post Winter, ‘ready on day one,’ wants to bring ‘progressive populist’ view to Washington, D.C. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Daily Montanan

Ronning looks to bring different tone, approach from Montana to Congress

Penny Ronning has always regarded the federal government as home. While the former Billings City Councilwoman has launched her bid for Congress, running against incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale for Montana’s central and eastern House seat, she doesn’t see the federal government as a monolithic, unresponsive behemoth. She sees it as a force for good and […] The post Ronning looks to bring different tone, approach from Montana to Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

5-term Idaho AG loses in GOP primary battle

Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer in the...
IDAHO STATE
svinews.com

Worland woman announces bid for governor

WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday. Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline. Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years...
WORLAND, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Legislature#Election#Ap#Montanans#The Montana Supreme Court#District Court#The Supreme Court#State#Native American#Western Native Voice
q13fox.com

City mayors seek change in state law preventing localized gun control

EDMONDS, Wash. - In wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, some Washington city officials say that the state's preemption laws regarding guns need to be changed to provide more local government control. The city of Edmonds tried to take gun...
EDMONDS, WA
KGW

Oregon candidates for governor weigh in on gun control

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
OREGON STATE
ecitybeat.com

Local Dems Urge Fellow Dems To Vote GOP Ballot

Apparently the Cascade County Democrat party is still furious that Sheriff Jesse Slaughter broke up with them last year. Now local Democrats and their pals in the media are coordinating a smear campaign against Sheriff Slaughter, coughing up their hairballs of hate and rage just as ballots are being sent out to voters for the June primary election.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bill looks to exempt outfitters and guides from minimum wage rule

A new bipartisan bill proposed late last month by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) hopes to support the outdoor economy by exempting outfitters and guides from what outdoor industry officials say are burdensome overtime requirements. The new bill was proposed in response to Executive Order 14026, which was issued by President Biden on April 27, 2021 and went into effect Jan. 30 of this year. The order requires all new federal contracts to incorporate a minimum wage of $15 per hour for most employees and a minimum wage of $7.90 per hour for tipped workers. The order...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,281 Cases, 15 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 277,497 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,558 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,475,801 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,071...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana Highway Patrol's Amanda Villa recently received Honorable Mention at "TOP COP" Ceremony in Washington D.C.

Helena— On May 12, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Amanda Villa, won an award in Washington D.C. She received an honorable mention and accepted the Medal of Valor for her bravery and heroism from the National Association of Police Organization, “TOP COPS” for saving four people from a helicopter crash, due to high winds during the Deep Creek Canyon wildfire, last June.
HELENA, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington and Idaho gun laws compare to Texas’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The shooting in Uvalde sent shockwaves across the country, with many families hugging their children tighter because of it. However, one question local parents have is whether the shooter could have carried out this massacre in Idaho and Washington, considering the differing gun laws. Salvador Ramos, the shooter, bought two semi-automatic rifles three days apart from a...
IDAHO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
KHQ Right Now

$30,000 reward offered for info on Washington wolf killings

SEATTLE— Conservation and animal-protection groups announced a combined $30,000 reward today for information leading to a conviction in the illegal killing of four wolves in northeastern Washington earlier this year. Deputies from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18, while on a snowmobile patrol....
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
explorebigsky.com

State health department blocks birth certificate changes for transgender people

The emergency rule skirts a recent order from a Billings district court judge. Through an emergency rule on Monday, Montana’s public health department has eliminated nearly all options for transgender people to update their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity. The agency’s move skirts the instructions of a...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
62
Followers
147
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy