Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively.

“Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.”

The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries across Montana’s state-level contest. Winners receive cash prizes and certificates, and their artwork is featured in a wildfire prevention-themed calendar. This year’s theme for wildfire prevention was “Do Your Part.”

The annual art contest provides educators with a unit core for teaching students about wildfire safety, prevention, and conservation. The student-created posters help increase public awareness of the dangers of uncontrolled wildland fires.

They remind the public to be more careful with fire and fire-causing hazards while enjoying the state’s forests, campgrounds, and rangelands, as well as in everyday life.

“In Montana, 80% of wildfires are human caused,” said Berkey. “We hope that by raising awareness and educating Montana students about the importance caring for our natural resources we can work together to reduce the instances of human-caused wildfires.”

STATEWIDE WINNERS:

1st Place: Madysen Martin, 9th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

2nd Place: Emory Ercanbrack, 10th grade, Plains High School, Plains, MT

3rd Place: RomiJo Fend, 6th grade, Lewis & Clark Elementary School, Lewistown, MT

SENIOR DIVISION (10-12 GRADES)

1st Place: Mackensie Nelson, 12th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

2nd Place: Ciara Robison, 12th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

3rd Place: Elaine Reed, 11th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

Honorable Mention: Kiera Bighorn, 11th grade, Browning High School, Browning, MT

JUNIOR DIVISION (7-9 GRADES):

1st Place: Abby Wheeler, 9th grade, Superior Junior High School, Superior, MT

2nd Place: Lauris Reintjes, 7th grade, Washington Middle School, Missoula, MT

3rd Place: Kellan Dick, 8th grade, Washington Middle School, Missoula, MT

Honorable Mentions: Liam Wheeler, 7th grade, Superior Junior High School, Superior, MT

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION (4-6 GRADES):

1st Place: Rowan Hebert, 4th grade, West Glacier Elementary School, West Glacier, MT

2nd Place: Alivia Nanini, 5th grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

3rd Place: Liz Knutson, 6th grade, Bonner School, Bonner, MT

Honorable Mention: Johnnie Schultz, 6th grade, Home School, Grass Range, MT

PRIMARY DIVISION (K-3 GRADES):

1st Place: Lila Fallo, 3rd grade, Moore School, Moore, MT

2nd Place: Hale Devins, Kindergarten, Seeley Lake Elementary, Seeley Lake, MT

3rd Place: Dessie Sloan, 3rd grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

Honorable Mention: Maddax Perry, 3rd grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Great Falls, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (7-12 GRADES):

1st Place: Frank Lindon, 12th grade, Florence-Carlton High School, Florence, MT

2nd Place: Thomas Maxwell, 7th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT

3rd Place: Emily Turbitt, 10th grade, Florence-Carlton High School, Florence, MT

Honorable Mention: Lillian Wells, 11th grade, Plains High School, Plains, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (K-6 GRADES):

1st Place: Sam Gilkey, 2nd grade, Denton School, Denton, MT

2nd Place: Chaslin France, 6th grade, Victor School, Victor, MT

3rd Place: Ryan Bradshaw, 6th grade, Blue Creek School, Billings, MT

Honorable Mention: Xander McGrath, 5th grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

COMPUTER GENERATED DIVISION (K-12 GRADES):

1st Place: Taylor Gable, 8th grade, West Valley School, Kalispell, MT

2nd Place: Gracen Haddenham, 8th grade, West Valley School, Kalispell, MT

3rd Place: Shyanne Ricks, 8th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT Honorable Mention: Isabella Smith, 8th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT