Montana State

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

 4 days ago

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively.

“Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.”

The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries across Montana’s state-level contest. Winners receive cash prizes and certificates, and their artwork is featured in a wildfire prevention-themed calendar. This year’s theme for wildfire prevention was “Do Your Part.”

The annual art contest provides educators with a unit core for teaching students about wildfire safety, prevention, and conservation. The student-created posters help increase public awareness of the dangers of uncontrolled wildland fires.

They remind the public to be more careful with fire and fire-causing hazards while enjoying the state’s forests, campgrounds, and rangelands, as well as in everyday life.

“In Montana, 80% of wildfires are human caused,” said Berkey. “We hope that by raising awareness and educating Montana students about the importance caring for our natural resources we can work together to reduce the instances of human-caused wildfires.”

STATEWIDE WINNERS:

1st Place: Madysen Martin, 9th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

2nd Place: Emory Ercanbrack, 10th grade, Plains High School, Plains, MT

3rd Place: RomiJo Fend, 6th grade, Lewis & Clark Elementary School, Lewistown, MT

SENIOR DIVISION (10-12 GRADES)

1st Place: Mackensie Nelson, 12th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

2nd Place: Ciara Robison, 12th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

3rd Place: Elaine Reed, 11th grade, Columbia Falls High School, Columbia Falls, MT

Honorable Mention: Kiera Bighorn, 11th grade, Browning High School, Browning, MT

JUNIOR DIVISION (7-9 GRADES):

1st Place: Abby Wheeler, 9th grade, Superior Junior High School, Superior, MT

2nd Place: Lauris Reintjes, 7th grade, Washington Middle School, Missoula, MT

3rd Place: Kellan Dick, 8th grade, Washington Middle School, Missoula, MT

Honorable Mentions: Liam Wheeler, 7th grade, Superior Junior High School, Superior, MT

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION (4-6 GRADES):

1st Place: Rowan Hebert, 4th grade, West Glacier Elementary School, West Glacier, MT

2nd Place: Alivia Nanini, 5th grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

3rd Place: Liz Knutson, 6th grade, Bonner School, Bonner, MT

Honorable Mention: Johnnie Schultz, 6th grade, Home School, Grass Range, MT

PRIMARY DIVISION (K-3 GRADES):

1st Place: Lila Fallo, 3rd grade, Moore School, Moore, MT

2nd Place: Hale Devins, Kindergarten, Seeley Lake Elementary, Seeley Lake, MT

3rd Place: Dessie Sloan, 3rd grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

Honorable Mention: Maddax Perry, 3rd grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Great Falls, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (7-12 GRADES):

1st Place: Frank Lindon, 12th grade, Florence-Carlton High School, Florence, MT

2nd Place: Thomas Maxwell, 7th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT

3rd Place: Emily Turbitt, 10th grade, Florence-Carlton High School, Florence, MT

Honorable Mention: Lillian Wells, 11th grade, Plains High School, Plains, MT

SPECIAL EDUCATION (K-6 GRADES):

1st Place: Sam Gilkey, 2nd grade, Denton School, Denton, MT

2nd Place: Chaslin France, 6th grade, Victor School, Victor, MT

3rd Place: Ryan Bradshaw, 6th grade, Blue Creek School, Billings, MT

Honorable Mention: Xander McGrath, 5th grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Miles City, MT

COMPUTER GENERATED DIVISION (K-12 GRADES):

1st Place: Taylor Gable, 8th grade, West Valley School, Kalispell, MT

2nd Place: Gracen Haddenham, 8th grade, West Valley School, Kalispell, MT

3rd Place: Shyanne Ricks, 8th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT Honorable Mention: Isabella Smith, 8th grade, Lewistown Junior High School, Lewistown, MT

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
VERNAL, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Montana primary voters must be registered by noon on June 6

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montanans who want to cast a vote in next month's primary election must be registered with their county elections office by noon on June 6, under an order by the Montana Supreme Court. The justices, in a 4-1 ruling Tuesday, said changes to election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will remain in effect for the June 7 primary. District Court Judge Michael Moses of Billings had ruled last month that a law ending Election Day voter registration appeared to unconstitutionally burden the right to vote and he temporarily blocked it for this year's primary election. The Supreme Court...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bill looks to exempt outfitters and guides from minimum wage rule

A new bipartisan bill proposed late last month by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) hopes to support the outdoor economy by exempting outfitters and guides from what outdoor industry officials say are burdensome overtime requirements. The new bill was proposed in response to Executive Order 14026, which was issued by President Biden on April 27, 2021 and went into effect Jan. 30 of this year. The order requires all new federal contracts to incorporate a minimum wage of $15 per hour for most employees and a minimum wage of $7.90 per hour for tipped workers. The order...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

St. Regis Park Board seeks members

A thriving community cannot function without a strong foundation of both leaders and volunteers. And that is something the St. Regis Community Park Board has been in search of for some time now, new members to step up and take on the task of serving on the town’s park board. County Commissioner and St. Regis resident, Duane Simons explained the parks situation, “It’s evidently been running without a board for quite some time, without alerting the Commissioners.” Without a formal committee in place to manage needed park projects, repairs, and yearly maintenance the sprawling outdoor space is prone to fall...
SAINT REGIS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Health care reforms benefitting Montanans

The 2021 Montana Legislature passed major health care reforms to empower patients, reduce red tape for doctors, and provide access to more affordable care. We’re now seeing those changes have a major positive impact, and as the sponsors of the bills enabling this progress, we couldn’t be more excited. The bills we passed expanded telehealth, protected Direct Patient Care, and allowed doctors to dispense medicine to their patients. Importantly, all three bills followed conservative principles, creating access to better health care by getting government out of the way, not spending more tax money or issuing more mandates. House Bill 43 greatly expanded...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

County officials discuss involvement in Paradise sewer project

To everyone it was a packed house this past Tuesday as the combatants on both sides of the Paradise sewer project convened at the Paradise Community Center. To many, however, it was a “stacked” house featuring a host of sewer project supporters from outside the confines of the town of Paradise. And in the midst of the often heated meeting, Sanders County officials discussed a proposal to have the county take control of the project, including using its available funds to eliminate a contentious part of the initial proposal that would require local residents to repay approximately $700,000 in loans associated with...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Congressional candidates discuss indigenous issue

More needs to be done at the federal level to ensure Native Americans in Montana have equitable access to things like healthcare and voting, candidates for Montana’s western congressional district said on Thursday. The three Democratic candidates for Montana’s western congressional participated in a forum held by Western Native Voice focusing on issues facing the state’s native population. All candidates were invited, but only Tom Winter, Monica Tranel and Cora Neumann agreed to participate. Two of Montana’s seven Indian Reservations are located in the western congressional district. Keaton Sunchild, political director for Western Native Voice, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for Native...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

New fire station in the works for Tarkio

The Mineral County Commissioners on March 26 approved a plan to add 66 parcels to the Superior Rural Fire District, which formalized the process that has been going on for over a year to build small fire department in the Tarkio area. “What that allowed us to do is start negotiating to acquire this 2-acre piece of property to build a fire station. We’ve been working with the DNRC and they have now approved SVFD (Superior Volunteer Fire Department) to submit which allows us to purchase, for a small amount of money, the rights to build a fire station,” explained...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains students perform year-end concert

The Plains middle and high school bands and choir performed in front of a full house Thursday evening in the new Plains gymnasium. Under the direction of music director Brittany Nichols, the middle school band played several numbers including one number with garbage can drums much to the enjoyment of the audience. The high school choir sang serval songs including an upbeat song called Memories. Solo parts of Memories were sung by Lillian MacDonald who received a perfect score during her performance in the State of Montana District Music Festival this spring. Music Director Brittany Nichols passed out band and...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane

GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — At a tiny airport surrounded by mountains, a three-person crew takes off for the inaugural flight above the headwaters of the Colorado River to measure the region's snow by air. Under the plane is a device that uses lasers, cameras and sensors to map snow and help drought-prone communities improve forecasts of how much water will later fill reservoirs. The method, developed nearly a decade ago at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, "is the gold standard of snow measurement," said Emily Carbone of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, one of Colorado's largest water providers and the primary funder...
COLORADO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Fri. noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11 a.m. First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage. Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Book Club...
PLAINS, MT
Mineral County, MT
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

