Mineral County, MT

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

5/11/22

Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp.

Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Traffic Complaint, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP.

Controlled Burn, St. Regis Street, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 41, Transferred call to MHP.

Controlled Burn, Quartz Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Suspicious Activity, Deer Creek Road, DeBorgia, Transferred call to Forest Service.

Suspicious Activity, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Disturbance, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Welfare Check, I-90 MM 8, Deputies responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 16, St. Regis Units responded.

Protection Order Violation, Fish Creek Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service, papers served.

Traffic Stop, Deep Creek Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Hit and Run, 5th Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded, suspect taken into custody and transported to Mineral County Jail.

Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

5/12/22

Deer vs Motor Vehicle, I-90 WB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 52, Transferred call to MHP.

Motor Vehicle Incident, River Street, Superior, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Tiffany Court, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Theft, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputies issued citation for operating motor vehicle with expired registration and warning for falsifying registration.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 42, Transferred call to MHP.

Trespass, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM WB 65, Deputy issued warning for careless driving.

5/13/22

Trespass, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warning.

Medical Assistance Required, Main Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Suspicious Activity, Valley Drive, DeBorgia, Deputy responded.

Road Hazard, DeBorgia Street, DeBorgia, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP.

Animal Complaint, I-90 WB MM 18, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 24, Deputies issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 30, Deputy issued warning.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135. St. Regis, Deputies issued warning.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies issued citation for operating motor vehicle with expired registration and warning for falsifying registration.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings for MIP and waited for sober driver to retrieve vehicle and kids.

5/14/22

Civil Issue, Mill Creek Road, Deputy responded.

Partner Family Member Assault, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputies issued citations to two suspects for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Property Found, DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputies took possession of a wallet that was found.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 53. Transferred call to MHP.

Officer Flag Down, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Suspicious Activity, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Lost Item, I-90 EB MM 40-70, Dispatch took information about a missing item lost on I-90.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 54, Deputies responded.

Disturbance, Lozeau Crossover Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, Diamond Match, Superior, Deputies took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, 6th Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

5/15/22

Traffic Stop, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Traffic Stop, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Deputy found one sleeping in the car, advised her to move the vehicle to a safer location.

Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 57, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 30, Transferred call to MHP.

Controlled Burn, Terrace Court, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Fire, I-90 North of MM 67, Frenchtown Units responded, unable to locate.

Suspicious Activity, Road Creek Road, DeBorgia, Deputy responded, gone on arrival.

Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 10, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, 4th Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Controlled Burn, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Tamarack Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Two Rivers Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Theft, June Berry Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

Fire, Old Highway 10, Alberton, Deputies and Frenchtown Units responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 22, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Southside Road, Superior, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 51, Deputy issued warnings.

5/16/22

Medical Assistance Required, Mullan Road, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 70, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Transferred call to MHP.

Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 9, Transferred call to MHP.

Disturbance, West DeBorgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Deputies responded.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 30, Transferred call to MHP.

Medical Assistance Required, 4th avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Fire, Old Highway 10, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Welfare Check, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded.

Civil Service, Riverside Drive, Superior, Deputies attempted civil service, negative contact.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputies completed traffic stop.

Suspicious Activity, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies responded, gone on arrival.

5/17/22

Medical Assistance Required, Juniper Lane, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 47, Dispatch contacted a tow company for assistance.

Motor Vehicle Incident, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Deputies responded.

Body Found, Riverbend Road, Superior, Deputy Coroner and Deputies responded, on-going investigation at this time.

Medical Assistance Required, B Street, St. Regis, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Trespass, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy issued citation for failure to wear seatbelt and warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputies completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 50, Deputy issued warnings.

Juvenile Runaway, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Maple Street, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Welfare Check, Clark Fork Drive, Superior, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Comments / 0

Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Mineral County, MT
