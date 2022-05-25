Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO