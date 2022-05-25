ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat.

The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where Ralph began a dairy delivery business. Marsha had gained a brother by this time and they both started school as Blue Hawks. Marsha began her high school years and truly loved school. She was involved in many activities, particularly the singing groups as she was an excellent singer. As a junior she was elected Homecoming Queen and as a senior she was chosen Prom Queen. As a young girl Marsha had dreamed of becoming a nurse so upon graduating in 1965 she enrolled in the St. Patrick’s Hospital school of nursing. While in school in Missoula, Marsha met another nursing student named Shirley Mastel. Upon graduation in 1968 these two young nurses ended up marrying their boyfriends that happened to be brothers to one another, so Marsha became Marsha Johnson and Shirley became Shirley Johnson. These two nurses became lifelong friends.

Marsha worked as a nurse at St. Patrick’s hospital for a short time after graduating and then moved to Oregon to begin her own family and pursue her career in nursing. Marsha brought three children into this world, two daughters Jill and Angie and a son Craig. Marsha worked in hospitals in and around the Portland area with most of her nursing career focused on the Kaiser Permanente facility in NE Portland as a charge nurse in the ENT clinic. In 1995 Marsha met Ray Aldrich who was employed by Kiewit Pacific Co. in Portland and in 1996 they were married in St. Helens, Oregon. In 1997 the couple moved back to Thompson Falls and began building their future home and business. Marsha soon joined up with the Clark Fork Valley Hospital team and started working in home health traveling to outlying patients homes. She soon started work as an RN for the CFVH clinics and traveled to the local clinics in Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Bull River and Heron. She then took a full-time job as an RN at the Plains clinic and worked there until she retired and began the long vigil with Alzheimer’s.

Marsha loved people and everyone loved her. She was an excellent homemaker and looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren and all their friends. She was very fond of her following of hummingbirds and kept them fed by the dozens, they would come back year after year for her special recipe and she never disappointed them. She would come up with names for some of the special deer and animals that would frequent the home place, such as the doe named Flopsy and her pet moose named Meeechele with a bit of a French accent.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Helen and her son, Craig.

Marsha is survived by her husband Ray of the family home; brother, Tom(Anita) and their children; daughters, Angie Johnson of Washington and Jill Babcock (Bob); grandchildren, Brooke and Cole Babcock of Oregon; stepson, Jeff Aldrich (Brandi) and her children; Jeff ‘s son, Aron and daughter Cori Hunter (Josh), Ray’s granddaughters, Holly Little (Jake) and sons, Landen and Reed; Lindsey Reichelt (CJ) and daughter, Heidi Kay; Marsha’s very special friend, Shirley Johnson and her very caring sister-in-law, Carol Baylor and her special friends Dick and Bobbie Babcock of Idaho; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Marsha has been cremated and a celebration of life is scheduled for June 11 at 1 p.m. to be held on our family property at 53 Finlay Flat Rd.

I love you dearly, Marsha and will miss you forever, me!

Anyone interested in making donations please consider CFVH Hospice Care Unit, these are exceptionally dedicated people.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out. Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernal, UT
Obituaries
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
City
Vernal, UT
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
WHITEFISH, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel. Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Johnson
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Spotlight on the Arts: Millie Holloway

Artistic talent is often revealed in the normal activities of schoolwork. This was the case for 13-year-old, 7th grader, Millie Holloway at the Trout Creek School. Although Millie is understated about her work, teacher Jolyn Hanson sees signs of budding literary aptitude in her. One of the assignments in Ms. Hanson’s class requires students to select a theme and then create their own, unique book that contains various literary components, including a story for children, a story for youth, a comic book, poetry, and original illustrations for the literary work. Millie’s theme was survival. Her story for youth was particularly compelling. It...
TROUT CREEK, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Local expert shares tidbits on how to 'spoil your horse'

If you’re new to the horse community, tricks of the trade should be pretty darn valuable. "To whiten socks or clean legs, use baby powder," when it comes to their grooming. "The front legs of a horse are not attached to the spinal column, but the hind limbs are." "It is best to offer horses loose salt in a wooden box under cover, rather than the traditional cow-block." The spinal column leg attachment data may, or may not be useful information, but her book, "Horse Recipes with TLC: 95 Ways to Spoil your Horse" is loaded with knowledge attained from experience and...
SUPERIOR, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eileen#Blue Hawks
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains students perform year-end concert

The Plains middle and high school bands and choir performed in front of a full house Thursday evening in the new Plains gymnasium. Under the direction of music director Brittany Nichols, the middle school band played several numbers including one number with garbage can drums much to the enjoyment of the audience. The high school choir sang serval songs including an upbeat song called Memories. Solo parts of Memories were sung by Lillian MacDonald who received a perfect score during her performance in the State of Montana District Music Festival this spring. Music Director Brittany Nichols passed out band and...
PLAINS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Fair commission talks ticketing, insurance

The Sanders County Fair Commission held its regular meeting Wednesday, May 11, at the fairgrounds with a full agenda for the upcoming fair. All board members were present. First on the agenda, after the meeting was called to order, was public participation on non-agenda items. Brian Reed, who had been a regular food vender at the fair, asked the board members about his being denied a booth in this year’s upcoming fair. Reed was also concerned about the requirements of a $500,000 liability insurance policy on food booths. After much discussion Board members were able to find a booth for Reed....
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dane Lyman McNabb, 72

Dane Lyman McNabb passed away Friday, Oct. 22 at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. He was 72 years of age. Dane was born in August 1949, in a logging camp near Orofino Idaho to Roy Matthews and Velma Chriswell. Shortly after graduating highschool in Twin Falls, Idaho, Dane joined the Army as a paratrooper. He served three tours in Vietnam as a recondo with the 2/502 of the 101st Abn. He achieved the rank of Sgt. E-5, and was very proud of his service. Following his time in Vietnam, Dane continued his service with the Army in Alaska. There he...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/4/22 VIN Inspection, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Medical Assistance Required, 7th Street, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded. VIN Inspection, Sloway Frontage Road, Superior, Deputies responded. Controlled Burn, Keith Creek Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about the Forest Service doing a prescribed burn. Controlled Burn, Boyd Mountain Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about the Forest Service doing a prescribed burn. Controlled Burn, Flat Creek and Hall Gulch, Superior, Dispatch took information about the Forest Service doing a prescribed burn. Civil Issue, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 5/5/22 Road Hazard, I-90 WB MM 18, Dispatch notified DOT....
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Community Calendar

West End Alcoholics Anonymous The West End Alcoholics Anonymous in Deborgia meets every Wed. 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Deborgia School House behind the fire hall. Plains-Paradise Senior Center meals Wed.& Fri. Lunch 11:45 a.m. Bus available to and from the Center. Bingo after lunch. Menu subject to change. 406-826-3018 TOPS meeting Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Fri. noon at Plains Alliance Church library 11 a.m. First visit free. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for updates. Computer stations available for one hour of usage. Writer Club 1st Wednesday of every month 6:00 p.m. Book Club...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
62
Followers
147
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy