Tracksters punch ticket to state meet

By CHUCK BANDEL
 4 days ago

It was a good day for local tracksters to ply their craft as sun peeked through the clouds and winds died down.

And as a result, a solid group of track and field performers from the six high schools in Mineral and Sanders counties will be on their way to Great Falls this weekend to compete in the Montana State B-C championships.

A pair of discus throwers highlight the group of area girls who will advance with hopes of finishing high in the state rankings. And for some that could mean a coveted individual state championship.

Hot Springs standout Katelyn Christensen grabbed first place in the Class C discus event with a throw Saturday morning that sailed 120 feet, 4 inches, a new personal record and good for first place on the medals stand.

She was joined in the discus medal harvest by Plains freshman Alexis Deming, who captured first in the Class B version of the throw with a heave of 114-1, also a new personal best.

They were just two of the local and Western B-C standouts who advanced from the two-day Western Divisional B-C tournament this past weekend at Frenchtown High School.

Christensen also advanced to state competition in the shot put as she finished third behind Natalie Fisher of White Sulphur Springs.

Deming duplicated that feat in the C shot put with a third place finish on a throw of 34-4.5, another personal best. Scout Nadeau of Bigfork won the discus with a toss of 38-6.

The top six finishers in each event advance to the State finals in Great Falls.

Christensen, who helped lead Hot Springs to a ninth place team finish, also advanced to state in the 100 meters dash, and the javelin throw following a third-place toss of 112-03, just behind Superior’s Sorren Reese who was second with a throw of 124-4.

Reese, who has the best B-C javelin throw in the state this year at just over 127 feet, took second to Jessie Struna of Drummond, who had a first place throw of 125-06.

Manhattan Christian won the Class C women’s title in Frenchtown with 27 team points, just ahead of second-place Seeley-Swan with 25.5.

Superior finished in a three-way tie with Gardner and White Sulpur for fourth place in the team race with 16 team points.

In addition to her second place showing in the javelin, Reese also had a third place finish in the 800 meters run, just behind teammate Braelyn Mangold, ran a leg on the winning 4X100 relay and a fifth in the 4X400 relay, and just missed a top six finish in the high jump, placing seventh with a jump of 4-8.

Superior also got points from Isabella Pereira, who was third in the 100 meters, ran a leg on the winning 4X100 relay and fifth in the 4X400 relay, tied for third in the pole vault and tied for fourth in the triple jump.

Other multiple event qualifiers for the Lady Bobcats included Cassie Green who was first and fifth in the two relay events, fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.

Top winners in the girls Class B events included Thompson Falls long distance runner Faith Palmer who was first in the 3200 meters run, second at 1600 meters, and was part of the Lady Hawks fifth place 4X400 relay squad.

Hattie Neesvig helped the T Falls cause with a fourth place showing in the high jump, fifth on the 4X400 relay and sixth in the triple jump. Teammate Mollie Nichols advanced to state in both the 3200 and 1600 meters runs with second and sixth place finishes respectively, while Olivia Pimat heads to Great Falls as part of the fifth place 4X400 relay team and sixth in the 300 meters hurdles events.

Trinity Riffle also will represent Thompson Falls in Great Falls following her third place standing in the high jump and as a member of the 4X400 relay. Chesney Lowe qualified in the long jump with a fourth place finish.

Class C Noxon standout Emily Brown will join the others in Great Falls after she placed fifth in the javelin. She had been slowed prior to the Divisionals by a quad muscle injury.

Plains finished eighth in the Class B team competition with 12 points. In addition to the strong showing by Deming, the Trotters aided by the fourth place finish posted by Alexis Helterline in the 800 meters run and the firth place showing in the same event by Payton Wasson, who also claimed fourth place in the 1600 meters run.

The State Championships will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Electric City.

Superior pole vaulter Isabella Pereira easily clears the bar on her first jump in the Divisional B-C finals this past weekend in Frenchtown. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Noxon's Emily Brown turns loose a throw during the girls javelin competition at this past weekend's Divisional track meet at Frenchtown High School. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
Gas prices and inflation could impact summer visitation numbers

Tourism industry officials are keeping an eye on the price of fuel and the inflation rate when looking to predict visitation levels for the upcoming summer travel season. Variables that may impact travel this summer include fuel prices, inflation, Covid and flight cancellations, according to Diane Medler, executive director for Discover Kalispell. “We expect a decrease in the number of flights everywhere,” she said during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce’s May luncheon on Tuesday. “The high cost of lodging and for rental cars is making visitors choose other locations this summer.” “This summer is kind of unknown at this point,” she added. “Right now...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

5/11/22 Suspicious Activity, 1st Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Old Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop. Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued citation for failure to provide proof of insurance and warnings for speed and license plate lamp. Assist Motorist, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded. Traffic Stop, Riverside Avenue, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Medical Assistance Required, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Frenchtown Units...
GOP contenders debate in Whitefish, sans Zinke

Four Republican candidates for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat debated in Whitefish on Friday, generally finding agreement on a number of points related to the state’s agricultural challenges and preserving the rural Montana lifestyle. Hosted by Montana Farmers Union, the debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featured Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al Olszewski and Mary Todd. Looming large on stage, however, was the absence of the frontrunner in the primary race — Ryan Zinke. Zinke, whose residence is less than a mile from the Whitefish venue, did not participate — a continuation of the former Interior secretary’s campaign tactic. Zinke also...
Body recovered from Clark Fork River

Fishermen on the Clark Fork River in Mineral County discovered a body along the riverbank on May 17, officials said Wednesday. According to information from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found below the I-90 bridge near mile marker 53 in the vicinity of River Bend Road. Efforts to recover the body began immediately, and assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue. The body was transported to the Montana Crime Laboratory for identification and autopsy. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the Clark Fork River in recent months, searching for signs of 33-year-old Rebekah Barsotti who went missing last July at a swimming spot near mile marker 72 on I-90 west of Alberton. The body of Barsotti’s dog was recovered a few days later about 10 miles downstream. Officials said this week’s body discovery is an active investigation, and that more details will be provided as they become available.
Gianforte talks ag at Sanders County Feed

Governor Greg Gianforte continued his 56-county tour though several towns in western Montana this past week. His stops included the Superior Meats Inc. meat processing plant that received a $150,000 grant to automate their packaging and composting systems. From Superior, the governor's next stop was at the recently remodeled Sanders County Feed store. A new family-owned farm and feed ranch supply store in Thompson Falls. Governor Gianforte’s last stop of the day was in Libby. He visited with local leaders and Forest Service officials to discuss the newly expanded wildland urban interface in the Kootenai National Forest. Gianforte’s stop in Thompson...
James (Jimmy) Brown

James (Jimmy) Brown passed away Monday May 2, at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula, MT from complications following surgery. His wishes were that there be no services or funeral. He was born in Beech, ND October 18, 1934 and lived every day to the fullest. He was an amazing man who could do anything he set his mind to. He said to keep it short, he appreciated the friends he had. He had a great love for animals and will be dearly missed.
Letters to the editor May 25

Impressed with Bache Last year the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center reached out to their communities for help when the heating/AC unit which services the dining area of the facility needed to be replaced. The response from the communities was overwhelming. Enough funds were received to replace the unit at a cost of $12,400, repair the back of the building, and begin the kitchen remodel. Recently during the spring inspection of the heating/AC units for the dining room and the kitchen, the center learned that the kitchen unit was overheating, to the point where it is a fire danger. The unit is...
Gianforte gets a look at Superior Meats new technology

When Jerry Stroot started Superior Meats in 1996, he estimates that he butchered 50-60 cattle in a mobile unit that year. Today he does that many every week at his processing plant. “We’re doing a lot of local ranchers and we’re booked out into next year already,” he shared. About a dozen ranches between Helmville, Drummond, Frenchtown and Ovando have contracts with Superior Meats where they sell their processed meat directly to their own distributers. Stroot works with these outfits plus he picks up a load of hogs each week in Whitehall for his own label that are served in...
Local expert shares tidbits on how to 'spoil your horse'

If you’re new to the horse community, tricks of the trade should be pretty darn valuable. "To whiten socks or clean legs, use baby powder," when it comes to their grooming. "The front legs of a horse are not attached to the spinal column, but the hind limbs are." "It is best to offer horses loose salt in a wooden box under cover, rather than the traditional cow-block." The spinal column leg attachment data may, or may not be useful information, but her book, "Horse Recipes with TLC: 95 Ways to Spoil your Horse" is loaded with knowledge attained from experience and...
