Mineral County, MT

Mineral County Fun Run marks 15 years

By AMY QUINLIVAN
 4 days ago

The 15th Annual Mineral County Fun Run took place on May 19, in St. Regis this year. And in typical Montana spring fashion, the cold and blustery weather wasn’t too enjoyable, but K-6th students from Alberton, Superior, and St. Regis braved the wind and flurries and ran their hearts out.

Community Health Specialist for the Mineral County Health Department, Amy Lommen reflected back on how the event originally got its start. She remembered, “One of the original organizers, Sue Hazlett, recalls the idea for the Fun Run came from a convention that health department employees attended. The speaker was promoting fun ways to increase physical activities with children.

The first several years the event was only for fifth and sixth grades students in the county. Then Lommen said, “The St. Regis PE teacher at the time, Cindy Feasel, suggested we expand the event to include all elementary students. The one-mile distance was created for the younger kiddos and their families, and we continued to offer the 5k distance for the 5th and 6th graders.”

She expressed, “This is when the event truly became a community event!”

Each year the annual fun run has continued to grow and now includes a group lunch for all the students. Some years they’ve even organized guest speakers and appearances, like Supaman and Monte the Griz Mascot, and one spring even had a full health and fitness expo. Lommen shared, “The schools all work together to coordinate dates, times, transportation, lunch and snacks.”

The Mineral County Health Department assists the host school each year in organizing the Fun Run, the schools rotate where it’s held each spring. Lommen stated, “It truly is a community effort to put this event together. Fire, law enforcement, health department, schools, volunteers, and families all come together for a fun activity that gets kids and the community moving. Run Wild Missoula and The Runner’s Edge also lend their inflatable arch, timing clock, hand timers, and race bibs to make the event extra special!”

Increasing activity levels in young children while also encouraging families to walk and run together is the purpose of the run. Lommen added, “The focus of this event is to bring all of the Mineral County communities together to promote healthy habits for kiddos and their families.” The Mineral County Fun Run will be held in Superior next year, and Alberton the following.

Government
Local students place in Keep Montana Green art contest

Statewide winners of the 61st annual Wildfire Prevention Art Contest for Montana students have been announced with Madysen Martin, a 9th grader from Columbia Falls High School taking first place. Second and third place were awarded to Emory Ercanbrack of Plains High School and RomiJo Fend of Lewis and Clark Elementary, respectively. “Congratulations to all our 2022 Winners,” said Julia Berkey, KMG Executive Director. “This year’s artwork was not only impressive and competitive, but incredibly inspiring! Thank you for your participation and keep up the great work.” The top three entries were selected from over 600 entries...
Hunter ed instructors honored

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors recently in Missoula. Deb Regan of Superior, and Mark Petroni of the Missoula area were honored for 35 years of service as an instructor for Hunter Education.
Parkins earns Volunteer EMS Provider of the Year Award

She had no idea whatsoever that Karyn ‘KT’ Thornton had nominated her for the award and always humble, Anita Parkin felt there were others more deserving. “It’s a pretty cool honor and I was very surprised because there are so many people and it’s ‘the’ award for the year for a volunteer EMT (in Montana).” The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Superior, Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton, and Great Falls during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 18. The event included an address by Gov. Greg Gianforte...
﻿Marsha Eileen Rounsley Johnson Aldrich

Marsha Eileen Aldrich was born May 2, 1947 to Ralph and Helen Rounsley in Vernal, Utah. Marsha courageously fought a devastating battle with Alzheimer’s disease that continued for many years. She ended that long ordeal in the early morning hours of May 10th with her two daughters and her husband by her side. Marsha passed away where she wanted to be, in the home that she had built with her husband on Finlay Flat. The Rounsley’s moved from Utah to Kennewick, Washington where Marsha attended all of her grade school. In the early sixties the family moved to Thompson Falls where...
Daily Montanan

GOP hellbent on erasing our hunting heritage

United Property Owners of Montana (wealthy GOP landowners) are intent on privatizing Montana’s elk.  After not getting their way in the 2021 Legislature, or with the 2022 Fish and Wildlife Commission, they are now suing unless Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) throws out the 2022 hunting regulations and implements UPOM’s wishes. That would mean […] The post GOP hellbent on erasing our hunting heritage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

The Colstrip calamity: They got the gold, we get the shaft

Once again Montanans get to re-experience the all too well-known disaster of a major corporation operating an industrial facility, producing prodigious amounts of toxic and hazardous waste, and then declaring bankruptcy. After hundreds of millions of dollars in publicly funded cleanups at abandoned mines and industrial sites, one might wonder “When will our politicians learn […] The post The Colstrip calamity: They got the gold, we get the shaft appeared first on Daily Montanan.
